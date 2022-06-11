Berlin Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more | bett1open

The 50th edition of the Berlin Open will be held from June 13-19, with qualifying matches currently underway. It is a WTA 500 event and one of two tournaments happening on the women's side this week. World No. 4 Ons Jabuer leads the field as the top seed in the tournament.

Fellow top-10 players Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza are also participating in the event. 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff are also competing.

However, the Berlin Open has been hit by a spate of withdrawals in the lead-up to the tournament. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, top-10 players Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit and Jessica Pegula, among others, are some of the notable names who have pulled out of the event.

On that note, here's all the information you need to know about the Berlin Open.

What is the Berlin Open?

The Berlin Open is one of the oldest events on the WTA circuit. The inaugural edition was held in 1894 and took place in Hamburg. The city remained the venue for the tournament until 1978, following which West Berlin became the host city. After German reunification, from 1991 until 2008 the tournament was held in Berlin.

The 2008 edition was the final one until the tournament was scheduled to return in 2020. However, it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finally made its return in 2021. The tournament was played on clay until 2008 but following its return to the tour, it has been transformed into a grass court event.

The tournament counts plenty of high-profile names as its former champions. Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis and Justine Henin are some of the notable players who have won the Berlin Open during their illustrious careers.

Players

Ons Jabeur at the 2021 Madrid Open.

Ons Jabeur will take over the mantle of the top seed following the withdrawals of Swiatek, Kontaveit and Badosa.

The Tunisian had a strong clay season in the lead-up to the French Open as she claimed her maiden WTA 1000 title in Madrid. However, she lost in the first round in Paris. She'll be aiming to move past that disappointing result with a decent start to her grass season.

Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka have already commenced their grass seasons in Nottingham and Rosmalen respectively. While the former made it to the quarterfinals, the latter will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova for the title on Sunday. Defending champion Liudmila Samsonova lost in the first round at Rosmalen and will seek to rebound with a good run in Berlin yet again.

Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza has had a terrible year so far, with a 7-9 win loss record for the season. The two-time Grand Slam champion has her work cut out for her if she wants to turn her season around.

Coco Gauff, fresh off a runner-up finish in singles and doubles at the French Open, will look to continue her good run of form. Belinda Bencic, the finalist in Berlin last year, will aim to go one step further this time.

The singles draw will be revealed on Sunday, June 12.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will begin on Saturday, June 11, with the main draw play starting on Monday. The first and second rounds will go on until Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday and Saturday respectively. The singles and doubles final will take place on Sunday.

The full tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2022 Berlin Open is $757,900. The women's singles winner will take home a cheque worth €93,823 and 470 ranking points.

Where to watch

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Germany: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Servus TV.

