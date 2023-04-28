Bernabe Zapata Miralles celebrated his maiden Masters 1000 match win in emphatic fashion by stripping off his shirt and screaming in ecstasy.

Miralles faced Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Thursday, April 27. McDonald started strong, winning the opening set. Despite the initial fall-off, Miralles didn't lose his determination to win.

Following a resolute performance in the second set, Miralles saved two match points in the decider, eventually winning the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4). Having pulled off a major milestone in his career, he celebrated the come-from-behind victory in a memorable fashion.

The Madrid Open marks Miralles' fourth Masters 1000 tournament this season. The Spaniard endured a first-round loss to Ugo Humbert in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(6), at the Indian Wells Masters.

A trip to Miami saw Miralles retire midway through the opening match against fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. He then participated in the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, where he lost 6-1, 7-5 to Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Miralles is no stranger when it comes to breaking records in 2023. The World No. 42 won the longest match in Cordoba Open history (three hours and 26 minutes) when he defeated Baena 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

During his on-court interview after the match, Miralles claimed that he embraces such extensive and intense battles.

"It has been a battle. The conditions on clay are always with a lot of rallies and long matches, especially with two Spanish players. And I like to play these kind of matches... although not so long," he said.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles to face Daniel Evans in 2023 Madrid Open 2R

Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the 2022 US Open

Bernabe Zapata Miralles will face Daniel Evans in the second round of the Madrid Open on Saturday, April 29. This will be their first-ever meeting on tour.

Evans comes into the match on the back of an impressive run to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. He defeated Matteo Arnaldi, Karen Khachanov, and Francisco Cerundelo in the opening rounds before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The winner on Saturday will face either Tommy Paul or Roman Safiullin in the third round.

