Bernard Tomic brutally attacked in Australia, disturbing video of 30-year-old goes viral

A distressing videotape has emerged on social media in which Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic can be seen getting attacked as per reports.

The incident reportedly happened outside a tattoo parlor in Gold Coast, Australia. However, the date and time of the commotion have not been confirmed.

As per the video clip, two unidentified individuals attacked Tomic inside the parlor and one of them can be seen kicking the 30-year-old lying on the floor. The same person also hit Tomic with a shoe before grabbing his shirt to get him on his feet.

"Get up ya dog," one of the guys can be heard yelling at Bernard Tomic.

Expand Tweet

According to the media down under, the police are aware of the altercation but haven't initiated an investigation since the matter has not been formally reported.

Expand Tweet

Thirty-year-old Tomic recently participated in the Istanbul Challenger tournament. He lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 to the Dominican Republic's Nick Hardt in the Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

Bernard Tomic was denied a wildcard entry into the 2023 Australian Open

Bernard Tomic

Bernard Tomic announced himself to the tennis world by winning two junior Grand Slam titles - Australian Open in 2008 and US Open in 2009. He also made it to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships in 2011 and achieved a career-high ranking of 17 in January 2016.

Currently ranked 292nd in the world, Tomic has struggled to deliver on the court lately. He also sought a wildcard entry into this year's Australian Open but his plea was turned down by the concerned authorities. Tournament director Craig Tiley defended the decision, saying:

"One thing that's great is we've got a new problem - we've got a lot more Australian players to choose from, and that's a great problem to have. It's our performance team that look at the decision of wildcards."

He suggested that the tournament aimed to expose the younger generation of tennis players.

"What it goes into is the player coming in, or the strength of their play, how they've been playing, what events they've been playing, how much they've been playing. Are they the younger part of our future generation, the younger players? There's many factors that go into it and it's not a quick decision they go through," Tiley added.

On learning about the tournament's stance, Bernard Tomic responded:

"I'm not expecting any favors. I'm going to prove my point and earn my way. I'm at a place in my life where I don't complain anymore. I've been training hard. I'll let my tennis do the talking."