Andy Murray has won over tennis fans once again, this time after Nick Krygios revealed that the Brit looked out for him after spotting signs on self-harm on his body.

In a recent interview appearance with Piers Morgan, Kyrgios thanked Murray for trying to offer him advice when he was at a particularly low point in his career. The Aussie also revealed that the three-time Grand Slam champion took him under his wing at the time and did his best to keep him out of harm's way.

“[Andy Murray] saw [the self-harm] and he said, ‘What’s that on your arm?’ It was pretty bad at that stage. Andy obviously was trying to give me advice on it. But I was just so stuck in my ways at that time that I didn’t listen. Obviously, I’m very thankful. I thank him a lot,” Nick Kyrgios said.

“Andy was always a big supporter of me. As soon as I came on the tour, he kind of saw a work in progress and took me under his wing. Then he realized later in my career that I don’t think I was coachable or I was on my own path, but he was always someone that was looking out for me,” the Australian added.

The admission soon reached the ears of fans on social media, who hailed Andy Murray for coming to one of his fellow players' aid and offering him much-needed support at an important time.

“Andy Murray, best of Big-3 confirmed,” one fan joked.

“Sir Andy Murray living up to his name,” another wrote.

Here are the reactions:

"I hated waking up and being Nick Kyrgios" - Aussie details extent of his pain-seeking behavior

In the interview, Nick Kyrgios also revealed the extent to which he was down in the hole, stating that he would drink every night and cut himself for fun.

The Aussie admitted that it was an "addiction of pain." He then added that there were days where he woke up and hated being Nick Kyrgios, even if it was a time in which he was also winning matches on the ATP Tour.

“It was pretty dark to be honest. I won tournaments on the professional tour, drinking every night, self-harming, burning things on my arm, cutting myself for fun. It became an addiction of pain. I hated myself. I hated waking up and being Nick Kyrgios,” the Aussie admitted.