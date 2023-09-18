"Best day celebrating you" - Jack Sock gushes over pregnant wife Laura Little as he shares highlights from their baby shower

Jack Sock and his wife Laura Little recently had a baby shower for their upcoming baby boy on Sunday, September 17. The event was attended by their family and friends.

Sock and Laura announced the sex of their baby back in July. They posted a video of them cutting a cake with blue filling inside, revealing that they were expecting a boy.

On Sunday, September 17, Sock posted highlights from the baby shower on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple looked happy and radiant. Sock wore a hazy blue shirt and beige trousers, while Little wore a blue satin dress.

"Can't wait for the lil dude"; "Best day celebrating you babe," Sock wrote on Instagram.

Jack Sock on Instagram

Laura also shared a video highlight from the event, with the caption:

"Here comes the Son."

The baby shower came just a few weeks after Sock bid farewell to his tennis career at the 2023 US Open. The 30-year-old expressed his satisfaction with his decision and showed his gratitude to those who contributed to his achievements throughout his career.

"To the 8-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis, I hope I made you proud. It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've ever happened," Jack Sock wrote.

"I've had the privilege of competing in Flushing Meadows since I was seventeen, and this year's US Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time!" he added.

The American played his last doubles match with his longtime doubles partner John Isner, who also retired after the tournament. The duo lost to Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti in three sets in the first round.

Sock and Isner won three doubles Masters 1000 titles together: Shanghai 2016, Indian Wells 2018 and 2022.

Jack Sock transitions from tennis to pickleball for his new career after retirement

Jack Sock during the 2022 Laver Cup

The Pickleball tour agency recently signed Jack Sock for their upcoming tournaments. The American will be playing in the VIBE Pickleball tournament, which is a new event featuring six teams. The players for each team will be selected through rosters and drafts.

In his first professional pickleball tournament, Sock won the mixed doubles title at the PPA North Carolina Open in May, with 16-year-old World No. 1 pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters.

Sock also made it to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event. He competed in all three categories - singles, doubles, and mixed doubles - at the tournament.