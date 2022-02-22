"Best doubles team ever" - Venus Williams shows off the latest collections for Harper's Bazaar along with sister Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams have been chosen to be on the cover of the March 2022 Legacy issue of American fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar. As a result, the duo have been photographed in a series of stylish and futuristic outfits that are featured in the magazine.

While a few have already been released to the public in the cover story Harper's Bazaar did with the sisters, Venus Williams took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase a couple more apparel.

The 41-year-old was draped in a red knee-length dress while her sister picked a black one. The color of the clothing may have been different, but Williams had no qualms about declaring that, together, they were the "best doubles team" to have picked up a racquet.

"Best doubles team ever!" Williams captioned the post.

The sisters also modeled lingerie and jackets for the magazine, which the seven-time Grand Slam champion showed off on her Instagram story.

There is a case to be made that Venus Williams and Serena Williams are the "best doubles team" to have played tennis

Venus and Serena Williams are a force to be reckoned with on the doubles circuit as well

Venus Williams' statement that she and her sister are the "best doubles team ever" is no exaggeration. While they are predominantly known for their singles play, what with 30 Grand Slams between them, the Americans have been every bit as prolific when they team up for doubles.

The duo have 14 doubles Grand Slams to their name -- four Australian Opens, two French Opens, six Wimbledons and two US Opens. In fact, the pair have gone on to win the title every time they have made the final.

On top of that, the elder Williams has two mixed doubles Grand Slams (1998 Australian Open and Roland Garros). The 23-time Grand Slam champion also has two mixed doubles Majors (1998 Wimbledon and US Open).

Venus and Serena Williams are known for their singles success, but they're also one of the most formidable doubles teams in history.

Together, they've won 14 majors (with a 14-0 finals record) & 3 Olympic gold medals



Together, they've won 14 majors (with a 14-0 finals record) & 3 Olympic gold medals



-4 Australian Opens

-2 French Opens

-6 Wimbledons

-2 US Opens Venus and Serena Williams are known for their singles success, but they're also one of the most formidable doubles teams in history.Together, they've won 14 majors (with a 14-0 finals record) & 3 Olympic gold medals-4 Australian Opens-2 French Opens-6 Wimbledons-2 US Opens https://t.co/6fyVAidLau

The Williams sisters have three Olympic doubles gold medals as well, winning the 2000, 2008 and 2012 titles. The seven-time Grand Slam champion further managed a silver in the mixed doubles category, partnering with Rajeev Ram in the 2016 edition.

TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2000, Venus and Serena Williams made tennis history as the first sisters and the first black duo to win a Wimbledon doubles title.

Moreover, the 41-year-old also won the singles gold medal in Sydney (2000) and her younger sister won the same in the 2012 edition (London). The wins made them the only two tennis players in the Open Era to win Olympic gold in two categories. Overall, Serena Williams has 23 doubles titles on the WTA tour, while Venus Williams has 22 to her name.

