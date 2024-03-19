"BEST morning ever" - Alex de Minaur and girlfriend Katie Boulter plan to adopt homeless dogs during visit to the Humane Society of Greater Miami

Alex de Minaur and his long-time girlfriend, Katie Boulter, recently visited the Humane Society of Greater Miami, a not-for-profit organization that rescues and shelters animals.

De Minaur and Boulter have both enjoyed a great campaign in 2024 thus far. While the Aussie cracked the ATP top 10 rankings for the first time in January, his 27-year-old girlfriend won her second career title at the San Diego Open in early March.

The couple will be eager to carry their rich vein of form to this week's Miami Open. However, before they got down to work, Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter ensured that they made an excursion to the Humane Society on Monday (March 18), where they played with several homeless dogs.

They were joined by Grigor Dimitrov and Casper Ruud during the media interaction organized by the ATP Tour. Boulter later took to her Instagram handle to share a reel in which the Bulgarian and the Norwegian were cuddling a Belgian Malinois puppy and a white Siberian Husky puppy, respectively.

"BEST morning ever 🥺🥰"

In another story reposted by the Brit, she was in high spirits as her beau de Minaur recorded her playing with a Dutch Shepherd puppy. The 25-year-old claimed that he and Boulter wanted to give a few homeless dogs at the Humane Society their forever homes.

"Look what we got here. We're at the Humane Rescue, we got some doggies, I think we might be adopting some. Cuties everywhere," Alex de Minaur said in the Instagram story.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have made career progress since going public with their relationship in 2021

Katie Boulter cheers on for her boyfriend at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter disclosed to the tennis universe that they were dating in 2021. While their relationship has blossomed over the following years, so have their respective tennis careers.

De Minaur had enjoyed a brief tenure in the top 20 before he started going out with Boulter. However, the Aussie had fallen outside the top 40 rankings before the 2022 Australian Open. He would record a career-best result of reaching the Round of 16 at Melbourne a few weeks later, and his career has only been on the up-and-up since then.

Boulter, meanwhile, was not a tour mainstay in 2021-22 and would play on the ITF circuit. The Brit made her top 100 debut in June 2023, thanks to her maiden WTA Tour title in Rothesay. She recently broke into the women's top 30, going on a giant-killing run to win her second title in San Diego.