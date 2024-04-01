Carlos Alcaraz, John McEnroe's brother Patrick, Hubert Hurkacz, and several other players congratulated Jannik Sinner on winning the 2024 Miami Open.

Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the ATP 1000 tournament to secure his third title of the season. This victory follows his previous title wins at the 2024 Australian Open, his maiden Grand Slam title, and the Rotterdam Open title.

With this win, the 22-year-old rose to a career-high World No. 2 ranking, becoming the first Italian to achieve multiple Masters 1000 titles as well as extending his lead for most tour-level trophies by an Italian in the Open Era to 13.

Following his win, Jannik Sinner took to social media to share a photo of himself holding the Miami Open trophy, saying that winning in Florida was "special."

"It's the good time. Thank you Miami ! Winning here is special. Let's go! #13," Sinner captioned his Instagram post.

Reacting to Sinner winning the title, numerous tennis players took to social media to congratulate the Italian.

John McEnroe's brother Patrick praised Jannik Sinner's performances in the last six months and called him the "best player" in the world with no one else coming close.

"In the last 6 months….@janniksin is the best player on the planet……and it’s not close," Patrick posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Barbara Schett Eagle, Sinner's compatriots Fabio Fognini and Andreas Seppi also extended their wishes to the 22-year-old through social media.

"👏 🔝 🔥 ," Alcaraz commented.

"Bravo Carotino 🤝 💪 ," Fabio Fognini wrote.

"Great Jannik 🔥 👏 No. 2 come on 💪 ," Andreas Seppi commented

"Good power 💪 ," Barbara Schett Eagle wrote.

Screen grab of players' reactions to Sinner's win

Hubert Hurkacz, who was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round in Miami, commended both Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner for their performances at the tournament.

"What a tournament from both! @janniksin @GrigorDimitrov 👏 👏 ," Hurkacz posted on X.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert noted that the Italian's current form positions him as a strong contender for the World No. 1 ranking in the future.

"Live ATP Ranking Sin City 🌆 @janniksin impressive run 🏃 in Miami, has him up to career high #2, a 1350 point lead in the year end race 🏁 , have to lik3 his chances for taking the number one ☝️ spot fairly 🔜 ," Gilbert posted.

Jannik Sinner: "I started the season really, really well, never thought to start it like this"

Jannik Sinner talking at a press conference

During the post-match press conference following his victory over Grigor Dimitrov in the 2024 Miami Open final, Jannik Sinner said the current season is his best one yet.

"I started the season really, really well. I never thought to start it like this. But it also means that I stay in this moment. You know, whatever happened happened already, and every tournament where you go, you have a new opportunity," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner added that he has a great team behind him who continuously pushes him to improve.

Looking ahead, the Italian said now that the hard-court season has come to an end, he will now be focusing on preparing for the upcoming clay-court swing where he had previously faced challenges.

"I have a great team behind me who pushes me. We know what we have to improve. Now the clay season is coming, so usually I struggle there. So let's see what I can do this year," he added.