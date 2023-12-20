"Best team" - Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoy fun outing with teammates Grigor Dimitrov, and Aryna Sabalenka in Abu Dhabi ahead of WTL

Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed a fun outing with their World Tennis League (WTL) teammates Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka in Abu Dhabi.

Badosa and Tsitsipas, part of Team Kites at the 2023 WTL, recently landed in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the exhibition event, the couple explored UAE's capital city with Dimitrov and Sabalenka, including a visit to the SeaWorld marine life theme park.

Taking to social media on Wednesday (December 20), Badosa shared a selfie of the four players from their fun outing. Tsitsipas later reshared the picture on his Instagram handle.

"Best team," Paula Badosa wrote on her Instagram stories.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reshares Badosa's Instagram story on Wednesday

The second edition of the World Tennis League will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from 21 to 24 December. Four teams, namely Kites, Falcons, Eagles, and Hawks will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from the first phase will square off in the final on December 24.

Badosa, Sabalenka, and Dimitrov were teammates in the inaugural edition as well. They represented Team Falcons alongside Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas did not participate at the event last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas delighted to go through "best time" of his life with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Miami Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently expressed delight in sharing the "best time" of his life with partner Paula Badosa.

In a recent press conference, Tsitsipas reflected on how he had devalued the importance of a proper balance between tennis and personal life until he met Badosa.

"My meeting with Paula gave me another vision of life in general. Before, it was always tennis, tennis, tennis, that was all that mattered, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And during that part of my young career, I didn’t spend enough time with my family," Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas maintained that he has hit all the right marks in terms of appreciating his personal connections with the Spaniard by his side.

"Maybe for some, these connections aren’t so important, but for me they are crucial. These are elements of my life that also require time. Not really energy, because they’re just part of me. So to have Paula by my side now is great. I’m going through the best time of my life," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been dating since the 2023 Italian Open in May. The couple made their relationship public two months later at Wimbledon. Following injury breaks, both are expected to return to the tour at the start of the 2024 season.