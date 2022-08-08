“Bet on yourself because that’s your best bet" - Venus Williams writes on a 'Positivity Postcard' for Tennis Canada's wellness project

Venus Williams made her much-awaited comeback in the singles competition last week at the Citi Open in Washington DC. It was her first match since losing to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei at the Chicago Open last August.

Returning at the age of 42, the tennis icon could not advance to the second round as Rebecca Marino played an extraordinary match to defeat Williams in the opener 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The seven-time Grand Slam champion won the first set comfortably, was leading 4-1 in the decider and it seemed that she would win the match.

However, the 111th-ranked Canadian stepped up and won five games on the trot to close out the match. With as many as 13 double faults, Williams had only herself to blame. While some fans suggested that the senior Williams sister should hang up her racquet, the majority backed her to return stronger in the next event.

The American has arrived in Montreal for the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open. Tennis Canada recently launched a wellness project called Mental Timeout, for everyone involved in tennis in the country. Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open winner, was named the ambassador for the initiative.

The project includes fans writing 'Positivity Postcards' for their favorite players. The legendary player was also requested to write a message on one of the postcards.

"To whom it may concern, bet on yourself becasuse that’s your best bet," Williams wrote.

"Bet on yourself bc that's your best bet!" There is no one like Venus Williams - in every sense. Asked to write a message of her choice on a @TennisCanada 'Positivity Postcard'

Venus Williams takes on Jil Teichmann in 1R of the Canadian Open

Venus Williams makes 11th Rogers Cup appearance.

Venus Williams is ready to face World No. 21 Jil Teichmann in the first round of the National Bank Open in Montreal tomorrow. This will be the first time that the two players will lock horns on the WTA tour.

Williams drew inspiration from sister Serena Williams at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and decided to enter the mixed-doubles category alongside Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray. They crashed out of the competition in the second round.

Having played 35 matches this year, Teichmann could pose a threat to Williams. The Swiss star has so far won two WTA singles titles in her career — the Prague Open in Czech Republic and Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

