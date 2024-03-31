"Better than prime Novak Djokovic" "Best player in the world right now" - Fans congratulate Jannik Sinner after winning Miami Open 2024

Jannik Sinner has continued his invincible form in 2024 by sweeping aside Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Miami Open.

Sinner, the No. 2 seed, faced No. 11 seed Dimitrov in the final of the Masters 1000 event on March 31. The Italian showed no fault lines in his game as he dispatched the experienced Bulgarian in an hour and 14 minutes. Sinner broke Dimitrov twice in both sets and saved the lone breakpoint on his serve to defeat him with a 6-3, 6-1 score.

With the win, Jannik Sinner will surpass Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings and take over the World No. 2 spot for the first time in his career. Tennis fans were over the moon to see the young Italian succeed in Miami and congratulated him on the occasion.

Some called Sinner the best player in the world at the moment, and one fan even pegged the Italian's current form to be better than the prime of Novak Djokovic.

"He's too powerful, he's too strong. He's morbidly a beast. He's the best player in the world right now and it's not particularly close," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"A sinn-tillating performance from Jannik once again. He is playing inspired tennis. Congrats to him," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Better than prime Djokovic," stated another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions to Jannik Sinner's 2024 Miami Open win:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner wins third title of the year at Miami Open 2024

Jannik Sinner

Miami Open 2024 was Jannik Sinner's 13th ATP Tour title and third of the 2024 season. The 22-year-old dropped only one set en route to his triumph in Miami and bettered Andrea Vavassori, Tallon Griekspoor, Christopher O'Connell, Tomas Machac, Daniil Medvedev, and Grigor Dimitrov.

The Italian has been the best player on the men's side in 2024. He won his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, defending champion Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev.

The Italian then played at the ATP 500 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam and had little to no trouble in ramming past his draw to win the tournament.

The 22-year-old's lone defeat in 2024 came at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Spaniard won their semifinal contest in the Californian desert and eventually the title.