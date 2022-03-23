Beyonce in talks to perform at Oscars from Comptom tennis courts that Venus and Serena Williams grew up practicing on

According to recent reports, American singer Beyonce is in talks with the Academy Awards organizers to perform "Be Alive" from King Richard -- the biopic on Venus and Serena Williams -- at the 2022 ceremony.

Beyonce, one of the world's best-selling recording artists, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category for the track at the Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars.

As per the latest report in Vanity Fair, the award show organizers are looking to have Beyonce perform the track on the tennis courts of Compton, Califronia—where Venus and Serena Williams grew up practicing.

Full details of the deliberations between the award show organizers and Beyonce's team are not available, but reports have suggested that a satellite telecast of Beyonce performing the track live is being considered.

The Waner Bros. production, King Richard, traces the champion duo's formative years and the incredible journey they undertook. The movie captures their journey from humble beginnings in Compton, California to conquering the biggest tennis courts across the globe.

Venus and Serena Williams in 1999.

Since its release back in October last year, King Richard has garnered several accolades, including nominations at award shows such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

In addition to the Best Song category, the film will also compete for top prizes in the Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, among others.

King Richard stars actor Will Smith in the titular role of Richard Williams, while Aunjanue Ellis plays the role of Oracene Price, the Williams sisters' mother.

Young actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton essay the roles of Venus and Serena Williams in the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed feature.

Venus and Serena Williams drop further in the WTA rankings

Serena Williams last played a competitive match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she was forced to retire from her opening-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after suffering a foot injury.

The American's continued absence from the WTA tour has taken a toll on her ranking. She recently fell out of the top 200 after dropping the points earned during her semifinal run at the 2021 Australian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion dropped another five places in the updated rankings, which were released on Monday to go from No. 236 to No. 241.

Venus Williams has not played since losing to Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Women's Open back in August last year. She has dropped all the way down to No. 470 in the WTA rankings.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan