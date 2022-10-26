"Beyond grateful for another year of doing what I love; through the highs and lows I appreciate all of the love and support that comes my way" - Sloane Stephens 

2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens recently took to social media to express her gratitude for playing the sport she loves.

The former World No. 3 posted a reel on Instagram consisting of a compilation of her matches this season and thanked her fans for their support during this "insane year." Stephens also stated that there was "so much to look forward to."

"Beyond grateful for another year of doing what I love. Through the highs and lows I appreciate all of the love and support that comes my way. So much to be proud of in such an insane year and so much to look forward to," Sloane Stephens captioned her Instagram reel.

Stephens, 29, has had a decent season so far. In February, she won the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara, defeating Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in the final. It was her first title since 2018. At Roland Garros, Stephens lost in the quarterfinals to compatriot Coco Gauff, 7-5, 6-2. Coming back to Guadalajara for the WTA 1000 event last week, Stephens lost to eventual winner Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-2.

"We've always had a strong player field" - Sloane Stephens on the state of men's and women's tennis in America

2017 US Open - Day 13

Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe are just some of the American players to have had their best seasons on tour this year.

During a press conference at the Guadalajara Open last week, Sloane Stephens spoke about the strength of tennis in America and said the competition within their ranks has made all the players better.

"Yeah, I think we've always had a strong player field for American tennis, men and women," Stephens said. "I think that obviously representing the U.S. has had its advantages because there are so many of us. I think it's only made us better, it's raised our level. It made everybody I grew up playing with, my age group, we're all still competitively playing. We're all pushing each other to do better. It's nice."

"I think obviously as a really strong country, we've always been strong. But to see us have win Billie Jean King Cup titles, have really strong teams like that, it's encouraging," she added.

