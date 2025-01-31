"Beyond sad" - Martina Navratilova mourns death of 14 figure skaters killed in devastating Washington plane crash

Martina Navratilova expressed her sorrow over the tragic loss of figure skating athletes in a catastrophic plane crash near Washington, D.C. The collision, involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, claimed the lives of all 67 individuals on board both aircrafts, including several promising young skaters and esteemed coaches from the figure skating community.

On the evening of January 29, 2025, American Airlines Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, was on its final approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport. The routine flight from Wichita, Kansas, was shattered when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crossed its path over the Potomac River and collided with it.

The accident, which occurred around 9:00 PM local time, led to the deaths of all 60 passengers and four crew members on the commercial flight, as well as the three military personnel on the helicopter.

The crash has left the world reeling, particularly the figure skating community, which lost 14 members in the disaster. Among the victims were teenage skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane and their mothers.

Also on board were 1994 pairs of World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia, who had been coaching at a prestigious Boston club. Following the U.S. Championships, the group were returning from a national development camp in Wichita, Kansas.

Reacting to the news, tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her grief, writing:

"What a tragedy on every level…. Beyond sad."

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing. Authorities have retrieved the flight data recorder from the commercial flight. This "black box" is expected to provide crucial information to help determine what went wrong.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's controversial comments attributing the crash to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies within the Federal Aviation Administration have sparked widespread criticism and debate.

Martina Navratilova reacts in shock to tragic California school shooting injuring two kids

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova condemned a tragic shooting at Feather River Adventist School near Palermo, California, last month, which left two boys, ages 5 and 6, in critical condition. The suspected gunman was later found dead.

According to Sheriff Kory L. Honea, the incident occurred shortly after the suspect met with the school principal to discuss enrolling a student. The principal described the conversation as polite, with no warning signs of danger.

Both children were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, as investigators continued to piece together the suspect’s background and possible motive.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion reacted to the tragedy by resharing the news, writing:

"Sickening. Hoping the kids will be ok…"

In other news, Martina Navratilova questioned the potential cover-up in the death of a former NFL star and U.S. Army soldier in Afghanistan.

