"Beyond sh*tty thing to do, I have no words" - Tennis fans lash out at Italian Tennis Federation over decision to deny Andreas Seppi a wildcard for farewell tournament at home

Andreas Seppi's revelation of being denied a wildcard to bid farewell to tennis at his home ATP tournament has left tennis fans shocked and sympathetic towards the Italian tennis veteran. Seppi announced his decision to retire from the sport, with a Challenger event in Ortisei later this month set to be his final professional tournament.

On Sunday, Seppi revealed that he wished to retire at either the Tennis Napoli Cup in Naples this week or last week's Florence Open, both of which are tour-level tournaments in his home country. However, the former World No. 18's wildcard request was denied by the Italian Tennis Federation over the belief that a wildcard is "wasted" on a retiring player, a disappointed Seppi expressed on social media.

"I would have loved to play in the Florence or Naples tournament for my farewell to professional tennis, but unfortunately the Italian Tennis Federation did not allow me to, saying that 'giving a wild card to a retiring player would have been a waste'," Andreas Seppi wrote on Instagram.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to slam the Italian Tennis Federation for denying one of their greatest players the opportunity to retire at his home event and in front of his compatriots. Many called the decision "disrespectful" towards an accomplished player like Seppi.

"Ugh what a beyond sh*tty thing to do, I have no words. Bet Andy is glad he gave so many years to the Italian tennis federation, what a lovely thanks he gets back," a Twitter user wrote.

"Ugh what a beyond sh*tty thing to do, I have no words. Bet Andy is glad he gave so many years to the Italian tennis federation, what a lovely thanks he gets back," a Twitter user wrote.

"That is just wild. He played 27 Davis Cup ties and 3 Olympics for the Italian Federation. Quite disrespectful of them after that career and commitment," another fan tweeted.

Another fan highlighted that Seppi always seemed like a "nice bloke" who was always respectful towards everyone on tour and did not deserve such treatment.

"Wow the disrespect! Never been a big fan of Seppi's game but he always seemed like a very nice bloke and was always very respectful in matches towards other players, really doesn't deserve to be treated like this," the fan tweeted.

Jonathan @TheTennisDud .

"Wow the disrespect! Never been a big fan of Seppi's game but he always seemed like a very nice bloke and was always very respectful in matches towards other players, really doesn't deserve to be treated like this," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Andreas Seppi's recent revelation:

"It's not going well in Napoli is it? Would have liked to have seen Seppi one last time," one fan wrote.

"i'm gonna miss him :( but the disrespect?? why wouldn't they let him retire in a tourney at home," another fan commented.

"Wow, I agree, people in Italy would want to come for his send off. Sure seems disrespectful to a player with such a long career," a fan added.

"An incredible career, without drama, without attention provoked" - Ivan Ljubicic pays tribute to Andreas Seppi

2019 Sydney International - Day 6

Former World No. 3 Ivan Ljubicic heaped praise on Andreas Seppi, calling him an "example" for others to follow. Ljubicic reacted to Seppi's retirement announcement and hailed the Italian for having an incredible career without any drama. Ljubicic, who was Roger Federer's coach in the final stretch of the Swiss great's career, feels that Seppi deserves a lot of respect.

"Andreas Seppi is one of those you take as an example and you dream that your children will be like him. Example that you can be "normal" and moreover have an incredible career, without drama, without attention provoked…. Great Sepium. It deserves great respect," Ljubicic wrote on Twitter.

"Andreas Seppi is one of those you take as an example and you dream that your children will be like him. Example that you can be "normal" and moreover have an incredible career, without drama, without attention provoked…. Great Sepium. It deserves great respect," Ljubicic wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Australian tennis star John Millman criticized the decision to deny Seppi an opportunity to say his final goodbyes to tennis by participating in his home ATP event. Millman stated that the Italian Tennis Federation's decision was "pretty pathetic."

