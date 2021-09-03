Bianca Andreescu after 2r win over Lauren Davis: "I'm getting a lot of messages - 'Oh my God, straight sets. What's happening to you?'"

Bianca Andreescu moved into the third round of the 2021 US Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Lauren Davis on Thursday. Andreescu was not at her best during the match, getting broken four times and committing more unforced errors than the American, but she got the job done.

What was particularly striking though was the fact that Andreescu won in straight sets, which has become a sort of once-in-a-blue-moon event for her. The win over Davis was the 15th of the season for the former US Open champion, but only her fourth in straight sets.

In fact, the last time Andreescu won by such a margin was back in May - when she beat Maryna Zanevska at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Naturally, the Canadian was asked for her thoughts on her margin of victory during her post-match press conference. Bianca Andreescu responded by revealing she had received a flurry of text messages from people who were amazed that she won in straight sets.

"I'm getting a lot of, like, messages," Bianca Andreescu said. "'Oh, my God, straight sets. What's happening to you?' I feel like I have a commitment now to keep it straight sets every match, which adds a bit of pressure on my shoulders."

Andreescu went on to claim that she finds tennis "super chaotic", which is why she tries to avoid three-setters. But in the same breath, Andreescu added that she plays better if a match goes the distance.

"Honestly tennis is, like, super chaotic and I never try to play three sets," the 21-year-old said. "It's not always the best, but I play well in those three-setters. Two sets today, too, so it's great."

When asked for her thoughts on her performance, Bianca Andreescu claimed she is "feeling very good" and that she is regaining her touch with each match. She did, however, stress that none of her matches have been easy, even if the scoreline may suggest so.

"I'm feeling very good out there," Bianca Andreescu said. "I think as the matches are progressing, I'm starting to feel my tennis more and more. I haven't had easy matches. Even today I know was straight sets, but the games were very tight."

The 21-year-old further claimed she was "happy" with her serve as well as her on-court movement, given that those are the two aspects she has been working on the most.

"What I'm very happy about mostly is my serving because I've been working a lot on that," added the Canadian. "Also my movement on the court, I've been putting a lot of work in the gym and it's really paying off."

"I'm hoping I can go all the way, just keep getting better as the tournament progresses" - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu hopes to do well at the 2021 US Open

During the presser, Bianca Andreescu was asked if she thought her body was responding well to training and the rigors of the tour in recent weeks. Andreescu, who has had her fair share of physical concerns over her career, replied that she started to feel better during the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The Canadian appointed Sven Groeneveld as her new coach after Wimbledon, and she revealed on Thursday that she had had a good period of training with him as well. She also stressed that she needs more matches under her belt so that all elements of her game can start clicking.

"I felt like they started getting better at the Rogers Cup," Bianca Andreescu said. "I had a good period after Wimbledon working with Sven. I think it's just match play that I need really. It's good. Two down. I'm hoping I can go all the way, just keep getting better as the tournament progresses."

