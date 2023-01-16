Bianca Andreescu finishes watching Netflix's 'Break Point', amazed to learn Rafael Nadal has played only 3 5-setters French Open in his career

Despite Rafael Nadal not being the focal point in the recently-released Netflix tennis documentary Break Point, he has managed to leave a lasting impact on viewers. Bianca Andreescu was thrilled when she found out that the King of Clay had been taken to five sets at Roland Garros on only three occasions in his glorious career.

No other player has been able to dominate a Grand Slam tournament the way Nadal has reigned in Paris ever since making his French Open debut in 2005 when he won his first Major ever. The 36-year-old has made 18 appearances and won the championship 14 times.

Out of 115 matches so far, the Spaniard has won 112, losing only three. The tournament organizers honored his unimaginable success in 2021 with a three-meter-tall statue of him hitting a forehand.

Andreescu started her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Marie Bouzkova on Monday (January 16). After her match, she completed watching Break Point, which was released on January 13.

One episode follows Felix Auger-Aliassime's journey at last year's French Open, where he lost to Nadal in the fourth round in a five-set match.

The Canadian player was blown away when she heard the commentator informing viewers that it was only the third time that the Spaniard was pushed to the fifth set in Paris.

"Just finished Break Point on Netflix!! I really enjoyed it. Gives good insight on life on tour; difficulties, joys, team aspect, and lots of candid moments too! Something new I learned… Rafa has only went to 5 sets only 3x at Roland Garros in his whole career! Like what?" Bianca tweeted.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ Just finished Break Point on Netflix!! I really enjoyed it. Gives good insight on life on tour; difficulties, joys, team aspect, and lots of candid moments too!



The first time that the 22-time Grand Slam champion went the distance at Roland Garros was in 2011, when he defeated John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

Novak Djokovic is the second player on the list. He was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 9-7 by Nadal in the semifinals in 2013. Aliassime became only the third man to push the Spaniard to five sets last year.

Rafael Nadal beats Jack Draper in Australian Open opener

Jack Draper (L) and Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal struggled but was able to see off Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday. This was the Spaniard's first victory of the season, having lost his first two matches at the United Cup.

In a press conference, he expressed his satisfaction with the way he played against a 'tough opponent'.

"I needed a victory, so that's the main thing," he said. "The most important thing today is a victory against a tough opponent. To win against Jack, as I said before the tournament started, it has been one of the toughest first rounds possible, being seeded. But to win against Jack, I need to do things well. I think I did things well. So satisfied with the victory because that's given me the chance to play after tomorrow again."

