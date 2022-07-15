Bianca Andreescu is ambassador of Tennis Canada's Mental Timeout wellness project

Bianca Andreescu, who opened up about her mental health struggles late last year, recently became the ambassador of Mental Timeout, a wellness project initiative for tennis in Canada.

Launched by Tennis Canada, the project aims to "improve the well-being of tennis players of all ages and levels and to ensure a safe, healthy and supportive environment for the future of the sport."

Andreescu took a three-month mental health break at the start of the year brought about by her challenging 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Mark Masters @markhmasters



is ambassador for the project & signed The Positive Court Pledge, a commitment to ensure a positive environment for athletes Mental Timeout, a wellness initiative focusing on mental health, was launched today by @TennisCanada @Bandreescu_ is ambassador for the project & signed The Positive Court Pledge, a commitment to ensure a positive environment for athletes Mental Timeout, a wellness initiative focusing on mental health, was launched today by @TennisCanada@Bandreescu_ is ambassador for the project & signed The Positive Court Pledge, a commitment to ensure a positive environment for athletes https://t.co/cN5Yssh6LQ

In a video posted on Tennis Canada's Twitter account, Andreescu expressed excitement about being the ambassador for Mental Timeout and said that it is time to take away the stigma surrounding mental health.

"The struggles with mental health are part of our sport. Tennis Canada is committed to creating a safer environment for us all. I'm so excited to be the ambassador of Tennis Canada's mental health project," Bianca Andreescu said.

"It's time we take away the stigma around mental health and start taking action to make life easier and better on and off the court. I can't wait to be a part of this important conversation," Andreescu added.

Tennis Canada @TennisCanada



Together, let’s improving the well-being of tennis players across all ages and levels: We are proud to partner with @Bandreescu_ to announce the launch of the #MentalTimeout Project to break down the taboos surrounding the mental health of players.Together, let’s improving the well-being of tennis players across all ages and levels: ow.ly/HKPJ50JW9Wo We are proud to partner with @Bandreescu_ to announce the launch of the #MentalTimeout Project to break down the taboos surrounding the mental health of players.Together, let’s improving the well-being of tennis players across all ages and levels: ow.ly/HKPJ50JW9Wo https://t.co/PrLMfW2fic

Andreescu signed a Positive Court Pledge with four points: to make tennis safer and healthier for all and to promote mental well-being and resilience; to use words to inspire, support, respect and encourage tennis athletes; to respect the rules of tennis and be considerate to officials, organizers and volunteers; and to model good conduct and character on and off the court to distinguish tennis as a sport that welcomes everyone.

Andreescu endured a 15-month layoff due to a left knee injury she sustained in October 2019, followed by the challenges of the pandemic where her grandmother and, eventually, herself, caught COVID-19. She announced her decision to take a mental health break in December last year.

The Mental Timeout project kickstarts at the Canadian Open with two key initiatives, the Positive Court Pledge and Tennis Therapy.

The pledge will be signed by tournament staff, the media, the players themselves, and the fans on site as well as on social media as a commitment to "ensure a positive environment for all athletes performing in Canada, making them feel supported and uplifted," according to Tennis Canada's website. Supporters can also write 'Positivity Postcards' that will be handed out to their favorite players.

Meditation zones, a curated musical "timeout playlist" and one-on-one access to mental health and social media experts will be available. Yoga sessions and animal therapy will be included in the fun family activities scheduled for August 6 and 7 while a panel discussion on mental health in tennis will be held on August 10.

Bianca Andreescu set to compete at Canadian Open

Bianca Andreescu strikes a forehand at Wimbledon 2022

Bianca Andreescu will be in action at the Canadian Open slated to be held from August 5 to 14.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked field that will also feature four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, reigning US Open titlist Emma Raducanu and 23-time Major winner Serena Williams.

Andreescu reached the second round at Wimbledon where she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets. The Canadian will play in San Jose prior to Toronto.

John Horn @SportsHorn Bianca Andreescu's upcoming hard court schedule...

San Jose 500

Toronto 1000

Cincinnati 1000

US Open Slam

San Diego 500

Guadalajara 1000

#WTA Bianca Andreescu's upcoming hard court schedule...San Jose 500Toronto 1000Cincinnati 1000US Open SlamSan Diego 500Guadalajara 1000 🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu's upcoming hard court schedule...San Jose 500 🇺🇸Toronto 1000 🇨🇦Cincinnati 1000 🇨🇦US Open Slam 🇺🇸San Diego 500 🇺🇸Guadalajara 1000 🇲🇽#WTA

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far