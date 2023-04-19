Bianca Andreescu was in attendance at the highly anticipated Game 1 of the playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday, April 18.

The Tampa Bay Lightning made a powerful statement in the first round of the Stanley Cup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They came out swinging, scoring three goals in the opening period.

Despite being one of the top teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) throughout the season, the Maple Leafs were caught off guard by the Lightning's relentless attack. The Lightning team put in a clinical performance, showcasing their exceptional speed, skill, and toughness.

Bianca Andreescu attended the game, supporting the team from her country - the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadian took to social media to share a picture of herself at the game. The former World No. 4 wrote that she also wants the Maple Leafs to face off against the Boston Bruins after they win the playoffs against Tampa Bay.

"Boston next? 🙈 #LeafsNation game 1 baby let’s goooo," Andreescu tweeted.

Eugenie Bouchard praises Bianca Andreescu's gesture towards Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu, unfortunately, was unable to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers due to an ankle injury she sustained during the 2023 Miami Open. However, this did not deter her from supporting Canada. She played an essential role off the court during the qualifiers by cheering on her teammates from the sidelines as they faced off against Belgium.

Eugenie Bouchard expressed her admiration for Andreescu's display of support towards Team Canada during the 2023 Billie Jean Cup qualifiers. The Canadian team, led by Leylah Fernandez, triumphed over Belgium in Vancouver on April 16 at the Pacific Coliseum, securing their place in the tournament finals.

During a pre-tournament interview at the ITF Oeiras Ladies Open, where she was granted a wildcard, Bouchard was asked if she was keeping up with her country's team at the Billie Jean King Cup. In response, the Canadian shared that she had been in contact with her compatriot, Bianca Andreescu, and expressed her gratitude for her presence at the venue to show support.

"No, the time zone is a bit too hard. I've been texting some of the girls and I actually texted Bianca and she flew over there just to support and I was like wow, you're so sweet. I mean she was in Miami and flew all the way to Vancouver, so it was nice to see all the girls supporting each other like that," Bouchard said.

