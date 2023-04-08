Bianca Andreescu showered praise on fellow player Anna Kalinskaya, calling her the "sweetest," after noticing her impressive list of social media followers which includes some of the biggest names in tennis.

Kalinskaya is a former WTA top 60 player who is currently ranked 73rd in the world. She shocked Victoria Azarenka at the ongoing Charleston Open, defeating the Belarusian in straight sets in the Round of 16.

However, Kalinskaya was unable to complete her quarterfinal match against Ons Jabeur, withdrawing midway through the second set to hand the Tunisian a 6-0, 4-1 win.

A fan took to Twitter afterwards to showcase the impressive list of Kalinskaya's Instagram followers. These include Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, Andreescu herself and many more top players.

"honestly Kalinskaya is followed by all icons," the fan tweeted.

Andreescu then quoted the tweet and said that the 24-year-old is the "sweetest" - a testament to her growing fanbase.

"She’s the sweetest <3," Andreescu tweeted.

Kalinskaya has won seven singles and nine doubles titles on the ITF circuit, as well as three doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

Bianca Andreescu rehabilitating after foot injury

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Miami Open - Day 8

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu is currently in her rehabilitation phase. She sustained an injury to her left foot at the Miami Open, during her Round of 16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Andreescu let out chilling shrieks during the second set after she stumbled during a point. She had to forfeit the match and was escorted out of the court in a wheelchair.

Andreescu has since disclosed that she suffered two ligament tears in her left ankle. The Canadian constantly updates her fans on her progress, and was recently seen exercising in the gym and walking her dog with a cast on her left ankle.

After her time at the tournament came to an end, Andreescu took to Instagram to thank hotel chain JW Marriott for making her stay in Miami comfortable. She also addressed how her dog, Coco, loved the stay as well.

"Thank you @jwmarriottmarquismiami for making me feel at home and comfortable during my time in Miami! Coco and I love it here," Bianca Andreescu wrote.

The 22-year-old had fallen to No. 46 in the world rankings towards the end of 2021. But Andreescu has risen back into the top 30 in 2023 on the back of improved results; she is currently ranked No. 27 in the world.

