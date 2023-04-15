Bianca Andreescu was forced to sit out her campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup owing to her recent ankle injury. The Canadian took to social media to lend valuable support to her participating compatriots.

Andreescu suffered an injury to her left ankle during her fourth-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open. Leading 2-0 in the second set, the Canadian unexpectedly rolled her ankle during a rally. She collapsed on the ground in pain and was later taken off the court in a wheelchair.

After primary treatment, Andreescu revealed that she will be out of action for an extended period of time. However, the former World No. 4 was determined to play her part off the court at the Billie Jean King Cup, supporting her teammates from the sidelines.

Taking to social media, Andreescu shared a clip of fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez celebrating her victory over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer on Saturday (April 15).

"Yezzzirrr," she wrote on Instagram.

Canada took the early lead against Belgium through Fernandez. However, the Belgians soon equalized via Ysaline Bonaventure, who secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Rebecca Marino.

The match will feature three more ties, including two singles and a doubles encounter, which will be played throughout the day.

Bianca Andreescu optimistic about her recovery from Miami Open injury

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu recently gave an update on her injury. The Canadian stated that she tore two ligaments in her left ankle. While she remains skeptical of when her return to the tour will be, the 22-year-old divulged that the injury could have been much worse.

"Results show that I have torn 2 ligaments in my left ankle. It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's say it could've been much worse!!," she wrote on Twitter.

Andreescu remained optimistic about her recovery, claiming that she could be back on court sooner rather than later with the right rehab and preparation.

"I'm going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab and preparation, I'll be back on court soon," she added. "Rehab process has already started and will continue to give updates. Love you all."

With 9 wins from 16 matches, it had not been a great start to the season for Andreescu before her injury. The former US Open champion will be hopeful of turning things around upon her return.

