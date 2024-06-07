Bianca Andreescu cracks up at Iga Swiatek’s wry response about her confidence on clay in French Open presser as Pole reaches third straight final

Bianca Andreescu had a hilarious reaction to Iga Swiatek’s post-match press conference at the French Open, where the Pole gave a brief and awkward answer to a question about her clay-court dominance. Swiatek booked her place in the final of the Paris Major for the third year in a row after beating third seed Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4.

This extended her winning streak at the Paris Major to 20 matches and took her overall win-loss tally at the tournament to 34-2.

In a post-match press conference, the World No. 1 was asked by a journalist to describe her comfort and confidence level on clay, to which Swiatek awkwardly replied "High" with a hesitant smile and a shrug, as if she was embarrassed to admit her dominance on the red dirt.

"Can you describe your comfort and confidence level on clay?" Journalist asked.

"High," Swiatek replied.

Andreescu found the answer hilarious and expressed her amusement on X. She shared a video of it with a string of laughing emojis.

Swiatek is one of the most dominant players on the surface, having won three out of four Grand Slam titles at the French Open. This year, the Pole has dropped only one set in the tournament so far, and that was against four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Iga Swiatek will face 12th seed Jasmine Paolini, who is making her Grand Slam final debut, in Saturday’s title match. The Italian has been the surprise package of the tournament, upsetting Daria Saville, Hailey Baptiste, Bianca Andreescu, Elina Avanesyan, Elena Rybakina, and Mirra Andreeva en route to the final.

Iga Swiatek and Bianca Andreescu met two times on the WTA tour

Bianca Andreescu and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Iga Swiatek has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Bianca Andreescu. They first met in the 2022 Italian Open quarterfinals, where the top-seeded Pole won 7-6(2), 6-0.

Their latest meeting was in the third round at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where the 32nd-seeded Canadian lost 6-3, 7-6(1).

Andreescu was sidelined for ten months due to injury but made a successful return to the WTA Tour at this year's French Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Jasmine Paolini, who will face Iga Swiatek in the final on June 8.

It was her first tournament since August 2023, when she suffered a stress fracture in her back at the National Bank Open in Montreal.