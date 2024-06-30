Bianca Andreescu fangirls over Rafael Nadal with limited edition t-shirt celebrating Spaniard's first Grand Slam title

Bianca Andreescu recently showed her appreciation for Rafael Nadal by flaunting a special limited edition T-shirt commemorating the Spaniard's first Grand Slam title at the 2005 French Open. The special T-shirt was released ahead of his 2024 French Open campaign, which might have been his last appearance at Roland Garros.

The Nike T-shirt shows a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal celebrating his first French Open title. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has garnered a lot of fans throughout his career and Andreescu is seemingly one of them. She recently donned the limited edition T-shirt honoring the Spaniard and shared a picture on Instagram.

The Canadian is set to kickstart her Wimbledon campaign against Jaqueline Cristian in the first round. Andreescu has had a mixed grasscourt season heading into Wimbledon.

The 2019 US Open champion reached the finals at the 2024 Libema Open, losing to Liudmila Samsonova in a three-set thriller. Andreescu failed to build on this momentum as she lost to Anna Blinkova in the first round at the subsequent Bad Homburg Open.

Andreescu would look to make a deep run at the upcoming grasscourt Major as she has not enjoyed much success here. She lost in the first round in 2017 and 2021, the second round in 2022, and the third round in 2023.

Bianca Andreescu: "I have learned a lot about myself through the challenges"

Bianca Andreescu made a return to tennis after nine months at the 2024 French Open due to injury struggles. She talked about her injuries and learning from them in an interview with Match Point Canada.

Andreescu said that her injuries have aged her body beyond her years, adding that it was tough to deal with physical and mental health problems at the same time.

"I totally don't feel like my body is 23 years old because of all the injuries, I've been very unlucky. The universe likes to test us in different ways. The hardest test of my life is dealing with physical injuries, in addition to the mental health problems, which in a way go hand in hand," Andreescu said.

The Canadian said she learned a lot from the challenges she has faced.

I don't regret any of them, I have learned a lot about myself through the challenges I have had to face more than through the victories and happy times," she added.

Bianca Andreescu is a Grand Slam winner, winning the 2019 US Open after defeating Serena Williams in the final.

