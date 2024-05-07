Bianca Andreescu finally back in training amid planned comeback ahead of French Open 2024

Bianca Andreescu recently revealed that she planned on returning to tennis before the 2024 French Open. She is finally back in training weeks before the tournament as she posted an update from Monaco.

The 23-year-old made a name for herself in 2019 which was by far the best year of her career. She won the Indian Wells Open as well as the US Open as a teenager.

Post-2019, her career has stagnated due to injuries. She has not been able to get any sort of continuity in her matches.

Her latest struggles are related to a back injury. Andreescu last played in August 2023 at her home tournament.

According to Tennis365, during a Q&A on her Instagram account last month, Andreescu was asked about her comeback. She responded:

“Week before the French Open!! Miss you all so much, can’t wait.”

Soon after, it was announced that Andreescu would be participating in the WTA 250 Grand Prix De Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco.

The Canadian even posted about her training in Monaco on May 8, 2024.

The main draw play in the WTA tournament in Morocco is set to begin on May 19.

Bianca Andreescu targets peak fitness in time to participate in the Paris Olympics

During a recent appearance on the Match Point Canada podcast, Bianca Andreescu said it is her dream to participate in the Olympics.

She explained that she could use her protective rankings as she has been out due to injury. It could help her participate in some upcoming tournament which will in turn help her increase her rank and be eligible for the Olympics.

"It's been my goal ever since I was a little girl. If I can, you know, be up on that stage, whether I win or lose, obviously, I want to win, but just raising up that Canadian flag and representing my country will mean the world to me," she said during the podcast. (via sportsnet)

The former World No. 4 is no stranger to representing her country. She has represented Canada when she was 15 during the Junior Fed Cup in 2015.

Andreescu played for Canada again in the junior tournament in 2016 before making her senior Fed Cup debut in 2017.

Bianca Andreescu has played some important matches for her country in the Fed Cup and now hopes to play for Canada at the Olympics. The Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26.