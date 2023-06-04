The 2019 US Open champion, Bianca Andreescu, has addressed the potential reasons behind her loss in the third round of the 2023 French Open.

On Saturday, June 3, Andreescu was eliminated (1-6, 1-6) by Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, who will be facing top seed Iga Swiatek in her fourth-round fixture on Sunday.

In an interview with journalist Jonathan Pinfield, the Canadian shed light on her early exit from the claycourt Major. Andreescu initially recorded two wins over the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Emma Navarro in the earlier rounds. However, she failed to tackle the challenge presented by Tsurenko.

Jonathan Pinfield 🎾 @tweetsbyjp Following her



I really appreciate Bianca’s openness and honesty



NB: THIS IS PART TWO OF TWO Following her #RolandGarros 3rd round loss, I had a great chat with Grand Slam winner Bianca Andreescu, who gave me a fascinating insight into the challenges she’s facing on and off the courtI really appreciate Bianca’s openness and honestyNB: THIS IS PART TWO OF TWO 🎾 Following her #RolandGarros 3rd round loss, I had a great chat with Grand Slam winner Bianca Andreescu, who gave me a fascinating insight into the challenges she’s facing on and off the court I really appreciate Bianca’s openness and honesty NB: THIS IS PART TWO OF TWO 🎾 https://t.co/8UoAtAdnxW

Thus, talking about the loss, the former Grand Slam winner stated that she thinks about why she can't continuously win Grand Slam titles. She further stated that other players also suffer from a lot of difficulties getting their hands on the silverware, except Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

"For sure, I have a lot of unconscious expectations from myself; it's like, you know, I think about that Grand Slam and I then think why I can't continuously have that, but I think a lot of players struggle other than the obvious Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal." Bianca Andreescu said.

Later in the interview, the former World No. 4 revealed her intention of talking to the Big 3 and Serena Williams and getting to know about the secret behind their consistency. However, she asserted that factors such as dedication, preparation, and hard work play a major role in defining the result of any match.

"I still hope to talk to them (the Big 3) one day to see how the heck they do it and even Serena and like it's incredible but I think at the end of the day it's about the belief you have in yourself, the preparation you put in and all the hard work, dedication." she added.

"It's kind of like it's not meant to be now but it's meant to be later," says Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu

Consequently, Bianca Andreescu concluded her answer by saying that 'maybe' she's meant to struggle right now and added that because of the losses, she'll be more empathic in the future to her opponents.

"It's kind of like it's not meant to be now but it's meant to be later maybe I'm meant to struggle now so that in the future I'll be able to maybe, be more empathetic to others, yeah, right now I still don't know exactly what's the reason" she added.

She eventually added that she plays tennis for herself, her family and friends, and also for her supporters. Thus, she'll be patient until she gets her chance to win another Major.

At the 2019 US Open, the Canadian took down Serena Williams to win her maiden and only Grand Slam title so far. Also, it was the only occasion where the former World No. 4 reached a Major final. On her way to glory, she defeated top names such as Taylor Townsend, Belinda Bencic, and Donna Vekić.

Poll : 0 votes