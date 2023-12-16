Bianca Andreescu has recently ruled out the possibility of her return at the 2024 Australian Open.

Andreescu has been sidelined by a stress fracture in her back since this summer. Her most recent WTA Tour appearance was at the National Bank Open in August, where she was defeated in the first round by Camila Giorgi. The injury also held her out of the US Open.

The 23-year-old spoke to the media on Thursday at the Canadian Olympic Committee's Paris media summit, revealing her decision to skip the Melbourne Slam. She did, however, add that she would attempt to return, possibly after the Grand Slam tournament or during Indian Wells in March.

"No, sadly I won’t be at the Australian Open," Andreescu said. "Right now I’m looking at (returning) after the Australian Open or the American Tour, so Indian Wells maybe."

Bianca Andreescu then elaborated on her recurring back injury, saying that she is doing everything she can to get better, but it is taking a long time, which frustrates her.

"Right now, I'm still dealing with my back injury. It is getting better every single day. I'm doing everything I can to get there as fast as possible, but sadly these things take some time. My frustration level has definitely been very high. It's the bone right? So it takes it takes a lot of time," the Canadian said.

Looking back at Bianca Andreescu's US Open 2019 title run

Bianca Andreescu pictured with the 2019 US Open title

Bianca Andreescu's stunning title win at the 2019 US Open was a tennis tale for the ages.

Her journey to the title was nothing short of remarkable. She took down the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens en route to the summit clash where she faced none other than 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The final was an absolute thriller that went down in two sets. Bianca Andreescu's game was a mix of a variety of clever shots and well-placed slices that kept the American tennis legend on her toes. But what set her apart was her calmness under pressure.

Even in her first Grand Slam final, the Canadian held her nerves. She clinched the title with a score of 6-3, 7-5, etching her name in history as Canada's first-ever Grand Slam singles champion and bought her one-way ticket to stardom.