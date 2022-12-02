Bianca Andreescu contributed to her home country Canada's tennis development by supporting Tennis Canada's Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign. Tennis Canada launched the campaign on Giving Tuesday to support the next generation of Canadian tennis players.

As part of the campaign, Andreescu doubled every donation pledged on November 29 before midnight.

Following the campaign's end, the Canadian expressed her gratitude to everyone for their contributions and support via Tennis Canada's official Instagram account.

“I’m getting emotional right now writing this. Your generosity on Giving Tuesday means so much to me and all of the current and future players supported by Tennis Canada. Together, we raised a total of $190,000,” wrote Bianca Andreescu.

"Your support gives every player the advantage to be our best and achieve our dreams, while making Canada a world-leading tennis nation! You are our advantage, Canada! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your donations and support,” she added.

The tennis star also reposted Tennis Canada's post on her Instagram stories.

"Thank You," wrote Bianca Andreescu, along with a heart emoji.

Bianca Andreescu's Instagram story

"These are the things I live for" - Bianca Andreescu spends off-season playing tennis and reading her book to kids in Jamaica

Bianca Andreeescu in action at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Bianca Andreescu recently spent quality time playing tennis and reading her children's book Bibi's Got Game with youngsters at the Round Hill Hotels in Jamaica.

Andreescu accompanied Canadian Open tournament director Karl Hale to Jamaica for charity events, according to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg on social media. She played tennis on the local courts, ran a youth tennis clinic, and handed out her book during the occasion.

The Canadian expressed her delight with the trip, writing:

"These are the things I live for."

The 22-year-old began her 2022 season late after taking a mental health hiatus before returning to competition in Stuggart. Her best performance of the season came during the grasscourt season, where she reached the final of the Bad Homburg Open. In the WTA 250 tournament, the Canadian defeated Martina Trevisan, Katie Swan, and top seed Daria Kasatkina to make it to the semifinals. However, she fell to Caroline Garcia in the title match, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

She also advanced to the quarterfinals in Rome but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Her last WTA points tournament of the season was the Guadalajara Open, where she bowed out in the Round of 16 with a loss to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

The Canadian ended her 2022 campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, where she competed for Canada against Switzerland and Italy in group-stage matches. She concluded her season ranked No. 45 in the world with a 20-13 win-loss record.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes