Bianca Andreescu proudly shows off battle scars from Rouen comeback despite heartbreaking loss

Bianca Andreescu flaunted her scars from a heated Round of 32 clash at Open de Rouen on 16th April 2025. The Canadian made a comeback to the sport in the 2025 season from a long hiatus of more than six months, but fell short to Dutch tennis player Suzan Lamens in 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2), which ended her run for the WTA 250 tour.

The 2019 US Open champion had suffered a back injury last year at the French Open, following which she withdrew from the sport in October 2024. Earlier this year, she had also undergone an appendectomy, which delayed her return further. However, she showed great character throughout her first game after her return, which assured fans that she is ready to deliver more such promising performances in the rest of the season.

She embraced her loss but demonstrated a strong mentality as she flaunted the clay stains on her white kit, signifying that she is grateful to be back on the court. The 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories on 17th April 2025 to share a picture of herself, taken right after her loss.

Screenshot via @biancaandreescu_ on Instagram

The tennis star rose to fame and became the World No. 4 after defeating the legendary Serena Williams as a 19-year-old on the Grand Slam stage of the 2019 US Open, an achievement that shook the world. However, her proneness to injury has led to her being inactive in the game and has also played a role in her not being able to repeat her stellar form.

Recently, Bianca Andreescu had also engaged in a heated exchange online as she faced some harsh comments that speculated about her retirement from the sport.

Bianca Andreescu clapped back at an online troll over retirement speculation

Bianca Andreescu last year during the Japan Open - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu gave a sarcastic reply to a fan on her post after they made a cryptic comment, throwing shade at her possible retirement while she was away from the sport for an extended period. The tennis star had posted a TikTok video in March, a screenshot of which was posted by a user on X:

"Where you been?? Thought you retired."- wrote the fan.

To which Andreescu snarkily replied:

"The support is unreal thanks guys lol."

However, she has been quite a sport about it and hasn't shied away from sharing updates of her recovery online with her well-wishers. After a promising start, she will now focus on tying up her loose ends and making a comeback on the big stage.

