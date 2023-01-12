Bianca Andreescu returns to Australian Open after skipping 2022, reminisces about winning girls' doubles title in 2017 alongside Carson Branstine

Bianca Andreescu landed in Melbourne on Thursday, January 12, ahead of the 2023 Australian Open for the first time since 2021 as the player missed out on the tournament last year.

Andreescu skipped the 2022 Majors Down Under citing COVID-19. The Canadian will be eager to hit the court after such a long break as she looks forward to doubling her Grand Slam title record, having already won one at the 2019 US Open.

The World No. 42 took to social media on Thursday to announce her arrival at Melbourne Park and also reflected on the "2 years" since 2021 that have been pending to be part of the tournament.

"2 years pending. So happy to be back, i love it here," she wrote under her Instagram post.

Andreescu also recollected a delightful memory from 2017 when the Canadian won the women's doubles title at the Australian Open alongside compatriot Carson Branstine.

"When you realize that 3 years ago was 2020 not 2017 anymore lol @carsonbranstine," she jokingly wrote in her Instagram stories.

Bianca Andreescu's Instagram story on Thursday

The 22-year-old has appeared at the Australian Open twice before in her entire career and has failed to make it past the second round on both occasions. She failed against Hsieh Su-wei in straight sets in 2021 and went down fighting against Anastasija Sevastova in 2019.

Bianca Andreescu will face Marie Bouzkova in the first round of Australian Open 2023

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Bianca Andreescu will lock horns with Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 16.

The Canadian will be keen to turn things around after a disappointing outing at the Adelaide International 1. After an initial drub against Garbine Muguruza in the first round, Andreescu fought back to win the match 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1. However, she crashed out in the second round following a devastating defeat at the hands of fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova (4-6, 0-6).

Andreescu has faced Bouzkova on three occasions before and it is the Canadian who has a slight edge over the Czech player as the head-to-head record stands at 2-1. She defeated Bouzkova in the first round of the 2019 French Open (5-7, 6-4, 6-4) and also in the third round of the 2019 Oracle Challenger Series (6-1, 6-2).

However, in their last meeting, it was Bouzkova who emerged victorious, beating Andreescu in three sets (6-7 (9), 6-2, 7-5) in the semi-finals of the 2021 Philip Island Trophy.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes