Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Berlin 2022, 1st Round

Having bowed out in the second round of the French Open, Bianca Andreescu will begin her grass season against World No. 63 Katerina Siniakova at the Bett1Open on Monday.

This will be just the fifth tournament of the season for the former US Open champion, who was on a six-month hiatus to deal with mental health struggles. Her best performance since her comeback this year was reaching the quarterfinals in Rome, where she went down to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Andreescu will hope to get back to winning ways on the green lawns of the German capital before heading to Wimbledon. She has notably never been past the first round at the illustrious Major.

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Andreescu is playing at the WTA 500 outdoor grasscourt event in Berlin this week.

It is one of the oldest events on the WTA circuit, with its first edition being held in Hamburg in 1894. In 1979, West Berlin became the host city. Following the German reunification, the tournament was held in Berlin from 1991 until 2008.

The tournament was scheduled to return in 2020 but it got postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was played on clay until 2008 but following its return to the tour in 2021, the surface has been changed to grass.

The tournament counts plenty of high-profile names among its winners, namely Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, and Justine Henin.

Liudmila Samsonova won the first grasscourt edition of the event held in 2021.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Katerina Siniakova in action at the 2022 French Open

Andreescu's first-round opponent in Berlin, Katerina Siniakova, is better known for her doubles prowess. The Czech has four Grand Slam women's doubles titles to her name, including this year's Australian Open, and has been to the pinnacle of the world rankings too.

In singles, her highest ranking has so far been 31, which she achieved in 2018. Siniakova has two tour-level titles in singles at the Shenzen Open and the Swedish Open, both of which came in 2017. She also reached the final at Bad Homburg on grass last year before losing to Angelique Kerber.

This year has so far been a quiet one for the 26-year-old. The Miami Open was the only tournament in 2022 where Siniakova managed to win consecutive main-draw matches before retiring in the third round against Daria Saville.

She will hope to rebound in her first grasscourt match of the season against Andreescu in what will be the pair's first meeting.

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt First-round opponent for Bianca Andreescu in Berlin will be Katerina Siniakova.

If she can win that, then Pliskova or Kanepi. First-round opponent for Bianca Andreescu in Berlin will be Katerina Siniakova.If she can win that, then Pliskova or Kanepi.

Bianca Andreescu vs Katerina Siniakova match schedule

Bianca Andreescu and Katerina Siniakova's match ís scheduled to start not before 3 pm local time on Monday, June 13.

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET, 6.30 pm IST

Date: June 13 2022

Bianca Andreescu vs Katerina Siniakova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Germany: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Servus TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far