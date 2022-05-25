Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022, 2nd round

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will have a tough job on her hands on Wednesday, when she takes on World No. 14 Belinda Bencic in the second round of the French Open.

The 21-year-old is gradually making her way back into the top echelons of tennis following a six-month hiatus to deal with mental health struggles. Andreescu made her comeback during the clay swing earlier this year, reaching the quarterfinals in Rome and the last 16 in Stuttgart and Madrid.

In the first round at Roland Garros on Monday, the Canadian didn't have it easy. She dropped the opening set against the 168th-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure before rebounding to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

The World No. 72 cannot afford to make another slow start against a player like Bencic, who already has a clay title under her belt this season at Charleston.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ thank you Wait for it…thank you @sventennis for showcasing your amazing editing skills lol. Sorry in advance for anyone who sees this but we outside baby @rolandgarros Wait for it… 😂 thank you @sventennis for showcasing your amazing editing skills lol. Sorry in advance for anyone who sees this but we outside baby @rolandgarros https://t.co/aOFjgSLQV6

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Bianca Andreescu is currently playing at the French Open in Paris, one of the four annual Slams and the only one to be held on clay. The Canadian has played in the main draw at Roland Garros only twice before and has never been past the second round.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Belinda Bencic ahead of the 2022 French Open

Andreescu's next opponent, Belinda Bencic, has been a top performer for a few years now. She has five career titles to her name, the latest of which came at Charleston on green clay in April.

The Swiss reached a career-high ranking of four, the same as Andreescu, a couple of years ago.

The US Open has been Bencic's most successful Slam so far, having made the semifinals in 2019. At the French Open, her best showing was a third-round finish the same year.

The highlight of the 25-year-old's career so far is the women's singles gold medal she bagged for Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Bencic began her French Open 2022 campaign on Sunday with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 win over Reka Luca Jani.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Bianca Andreescu battles back from a set and a break down to beat Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.



Next up: No.14 seed Belinda Bencic, who lost to Andreescu in the US Open semi-finals in 2019. Bianca Andreescu battles back from a set and a break down to beat Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. Next up: No.14 seed Belinda Bencic, who lost to Andreescu in the US Open semi-finals in 2019.

Bianca Andreescu vs Belinda Bencic match schedule

Andreescu and Bencic will play the third match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, May 25.

Match timing: Approx 3:30 pm local time / 1:30 pm GMT / 9:30 am ET / 7 pm IST.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Bianca Andreescu vs Belinda Bencic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport, Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten, Sony Six & Sony Liv.

Edited by Arvind Sriram