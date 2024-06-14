Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Libema Open 2024, SF

Bianca Andreescu will lock horns with qualifier Dalma Galfi in the semifinals of the 2024 Libema Open on Saturday, June 15 in just her second tournament back this year. She returned to the tour at the French Open after nearly a ten-month hiatus due to a stress fracture in her back.

Andreescu kicked off her campaign in 's-Hertogenbosch with a gritty comeback victory against local star Eva Vedder in the first round, clinching it 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She was a lot more clinical in her next match against sixth-seed Yuan Yue, sealing it in 6-4, 6-4.

Up against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals, Andreescu displayed incredible mental fortitude to come out on top in the titanic tussle. Both players dished out some incredible tennis but it was the 2019 US Open champion who eventually came out on top with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3).

Trending

Andreescu is now just a solitary win away from her second grasscourt final and her first since 2022.

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Bianca Andreescu is competing at the 2024 Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands currently. The tournament is part of the WTA 250 series and is played annually in June on the grass in the lead-up to the Wimbledon Championships.

She debuted at the event last year and made it to the second round, losing to Viktoria Hruncakova 7-6(6), 6-3.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Dalma Galfi at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

World No. 138 Dalma Galfi awaits Bianca Andreescu in the last four. Galfi primarily plies her trade on the ITF circuit and entered 's-Hertogenbosch with a 12-13 match record so far this season.

She opened her campaign in the qualifiers, beating Marina Stakusic and second seed Mccartney Kessler to seal a berth in the main draw. She dominated in her first-round win against Arantxa Rus, dropping just three games en route to a 6-0, 6-3 win. She plowed through a thriller in the second round against Veronika Kudermetova, sealing the win with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. She was much more clinical in her quarterfinal encounter against Aleksandra Krunic, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Galfi and Andreescu are yet to face off in professional competition and so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi match schedule

Bianca Andreescu and Dalma Galfi's semifinal encounter is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 15. They will be up third on center court, not before 3:00 p.m. local time.

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: Not before 3:00 p.m. local time, 9:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. GMT, and 6:30 p.m. IST

Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi streaming details

Fans can catch Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi's match-up and the rest of the 2024 Libema Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - Tennis Channel.