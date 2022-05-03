Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022 Third Round

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will continue her 2022 Madrid Open campaign against Jessica Pegula in the third round on Tuesday.

This is Andreescu's second tournament since her comeback in April. While she needed three sets to overcome Alison Riske in the first round, she was at her dominant best in the second round. The Canadian swept past 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 in a little over an hour.

This was Andreescu's first win over a top 10 player since defeating Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open.

This was Andreescu's first win over a top 10 player since defeating Serena Williams in the final of the 2019 US Open.

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Andreescu is currently playing at the Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 tournament. This is her first time competing in the Spanish capital. So far, it has been a debut to remember for the Canadian.

Andreescu will be aiming to win her third title at this level, having previously won the BNP Paribas Open and the Canadian Open in 2019.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Andreescu will take on World No. 14 Jessica Pegula in the third round. She saved a match point during her Madrid Open first-round win over Camila Giorgi.

The American's second-round victory over Kaia Kanepi was a much more routine affair, where she emerged victorious in straight sets.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Jessica Pegula and WTA 1000s.



Since the start of 2021, Pegula has made the Round of 16 or better at 10 of 11 WTA 1000 events, including 2 SFs at 2021 Montreal and 2022 Miami.



With wins over Camila Giorgi and Kaia Kanepi, Pegula returns to Madrid’s R16.



Faces Andreescu. Jessica Pegula and WTA 1000s. Since the start of 2021, Pegula has made the Round of 16 or better at 10 of 11 WTA 1000 events, including 2 SFs at 2021 Montreal and 2022 Miami. With wins over Camila Giorgi and Kaia Kanepi, Pegula returns to Madrid’s R16. Faces Andreescu. https://t.co/YrSSYAql78

Pegula has notched up some decent results this year. Her best performances in singles have been a quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open and a semifinal appearance at the Miami Open.

She also won doubles titles at the Qatar Open and Melbourne Summer Set 1 alongside Coco Gauff and Asia Muhammad respectively.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jessica Pegula match schedule

Andreescu's third-round match against Pegula is the only women's singles match to be played at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to start not before 3:30 pm local time.

Match Timing: 3:30 pm local time / 1:30 pm GMT / 9:30 am ET / 7 pm IST

Date: 3 May 2022

Bianca Andreescu vs Jessica Pegula streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch Andreescu take on Collins on DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

