Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Stuttgart 2022 First Round

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will make her season debut against German wildcard Jule Niemeier at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Tuesday, April 19.

The 21-year-old Canadian was last seen in action at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in October, where she lost in the third round to Anett Kontaveit.

It has been a tough few seasons for the youngster since her breakthrough win at Flushing Meadows in 2019. A multitude of injuries prevented her from building on that win and holding on to a top-10 spot in the world rankings.

The former World No. 4 chose to delay her start to the 2022 season to recharge her batteries and return to the tour with renewed energy.

Andreescu's ranking has now plummeted to a lowly 121 but the fact that she has rediscovered the passion for the sport should be music to countless tennis fans.

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Bianca Andreescu will play this week at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The WTA 500 indoor claycourt event is an important stop on the calendar ahead of the French Open next month.

The oldest women's indoor European tournament was originally played on hardcourt from 1978-2008 before switching to claycourt. It also changed its location from Filderstadt to Stuttgart in 2006.

Presently held at the Porsche Arena, the event has attracted a host of top names over the years. Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in the tournament, having lifted the trophy six times.

Among other stars, Martina Hingis, Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin have all triumphed multiple times.

Reigning Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement from the sport earlier this year, was the defending champion at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Iga Swiatek is the number 1 seed.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Jule Niemeier in action at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Andreescu's first-round opponent, Jule Niemeier, is an up-and-coming 22-year-old from Dortmund, Germany. She is currently placed at a career-high world ranking of 108 and is yet to taste title glory on the tour.

Niemeier has never made it to the main draw of any Grand Slam event. She mainly plies her trade in the qualifying rounds of tour-level events and on the ITF circuit.

The German's best result so far this year has been winning three rounds to qualify for the main draw of the WTA 500-level St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

With a 7-7 win-loss record for the year, Niemeier has come to Stuttgart as a wildcard entrant.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jule Niemeier match schedule

Andreescu and Niemeier's match is scheduled to start not before 6:30 pm local time on Center Court on Tuesday.

Match timing: 6:30 pm local time/ 4:30 pm GMT/ 12:30 pm ET/ 10 pm IST.

Date: 19 April 2022.

WTA Insider



"So I was like, 'Yo, something needs to change because if I continue like this, my career is going to go down the drain.’"



After hitting pause, Bianca Andreescu is ready to play.



#PorscheTennis



"I was very critical and it was very unhealthy. So I was like, 'Yo, something needs to change because if I continue like this, my career is going to go down the drain.'" After hitting pause, Bianca Andreescu is ready to play.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jule Niemeier streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan