Bianca Andreescu's US Open participation in doubt as stress fracture adds to Canadian's injury woes, Cincinnati Open withdrawal confirmed

Bianca Andreescu's injury woes continue as the Canadian has been hit with a small stress fracture in her back ahead of the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The 23-year-old, therefore, has pulled out of the WTA 1000 event and even her participation in the upcoming US Open remains a doubt at the moment.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Andreescu revealed that she initially started experiencing pain in her back during the Citi Open in Washington, where she suffered a tough three-setter loss in the opening round against Marta Kostyuk.

Regardless, she carried on competing, showing up at the Canadian Open to play in front of her home fans. The pain got worse in Montreal, where the former US Open champion fell in the first round to Camila Giorgi.

After undergoing medical examinations, the fracture was confirmed, thus leading to the Canadian having to skip going to Cincinnati next week.

"During my match in Washington I started experiencing pain in my back that kept getting worse and I did everything I could the other night in Montreal to play at my highest level," Bianca Andreescu said.

"All of this led me to undergo medical examinations and sadly the results have revealed a small stress fracture in my back. This unfortunately means that I won't be able to compete in Cincinnati," she added.

With rest recommended by her medical team, Andreescu promised her fans that she was going to take things day by day and remain "optimistic" about playing at the US Open at the end of the month.

"My main focus will be on giving my back the rest it needs. I'll be taking things day by day and aiming to return to the court as soon as I can and stay optimistic for US Open. Your support means the world to me," Bianca Andreescu stressed.

"It's nothing very serious, but if you do push, you do feel a lot of pain" - What Bianca Andreescu had initially said about her back issues at Canadian Open

Bianca Andreescu was visibly in pain during her Canadian Open clash against Camila Giorgi and was asked about it at her press conference later. The World No. 41, who had refused on-court treatment for the injury in Montreal, admitted that while it was painful, she did not think it was all that serious.

Even at the time, Andreescu had been unsure whether she would be participating at the Cincinnati Open given how much stress a competitive match would add to her back problems ahead of the US Open.

"With SI joint pain, it's very difficult because it's nothing very serious, but if you do push, you do feel a lot of pain. That's what I experienced one of the days practicing before the tournament," Bianca Andreescu said.

"And then, you know, practice and competing in a tournament is totally different. So obviously today I felt it a bit more, and it did impact my performance, sadly, so yeah," she added.