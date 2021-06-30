Bianca Andreescu says it would be "really cool" if WTA youngsters could develop a rivalry like Nadal-Federer or Serena-Sharapova

Bianca Andreescu is set to compete at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017. And in the pre-tournament press conference ahead of her first-round match against Alize Cornet, the Canadian spoke about the budding rivalries on the WTA tour and how strong the young players are right now.

Andreescu has lost four of her last five matches on the main circuit, and will be looking to turn her fortunes around at SW19. The 21-year-old actually faced Cornet just last week, at the WTA 500 event in Berlin, where she lost in straight sets.

That said, Bianca Andreescu has certainly made giant strides since clinching her maiden Major title at the 2019 US Open. The World No. 7 and her contemporaries - like Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin and Ashleigh Barty - have established themselves at the top of the rankings with their regular forays into the business end of big tournaments.

In that context, Andreescu claimed on Sunday that the younger generation have added a lot of depth to the WTA tour with their unique skills and talents.

"It's a really exciting time for women's tennis," Andreescu said. "There are so many strong young players: Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek, Ash Barty, Aryna Sabalenka… The list goes on."

Bianca Andreescu added that it would be "really cool" if the younger players could emulate classic rivalries like Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer or Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova.

Federer and Nadal created arguably the greatest rivalry ever seen in tennis a decade ago, which spanned 38 high-quality matches. That included epic Slam finals at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the French Open.

Williams and Sharapova, on the other hand, met each other 22 times, with the American reigning supreme on 20 of those occasions.

"It would be really cool to have a strong rivalry, to develop one like Nadal-Federer or Serena-Maria," Andreescu said. "I don't want to compare myself to them but it may be possible. I think it will be."

"We can change the world. We are coming in force" - Bianca Andreescu

The women's field at the 2019 WTA Finals

Bianca Andreescu also believes that the pool of young players will play many high-profile matches against each other in the future. The Canadian claimed that these stars are likely to establish fierce rivalries that will go a long way in marketing women's tennis to the world.

"I think the rivalries that we will develop will be super important," Andreescu said. "I think we can make a difference. We can change the world. We are coming in force. Especially since we are awesome, super young and we are doing really well."

The relationship between top players' ages and their corresponding success seems to be skewing younger on the WTA tour of late. Seven of the 10 women currently ranked inside the top 10 are aged 25 or younger, which arguably reinforces Bianca Andreescu's assessment.

