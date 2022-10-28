Bianca Andreescu splits with coach Sven Groeneveld after collaborating for a year

Bianca Andreescu has split with her coach Sven Groeneveld, with the latter making the announcement on social media.

The Dutchman has coached a number of players throughout his coaching career, including Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki, Mary Pierce and Ana Ivanovic, among others.

He became Bianca Andreescu's coach in 2021 after the latter split with Sylvain Bruneau. Groeneveld ended his association with the Canadian on Thursday and announced his decision to split with her on Twitter. The Dutchman wrote that he was keen on new challenges in the world of men's and women's tennis, and wished Andreescu and her team great success in the future.

"After more than a year of coaching Bianca, I have decided not to extend our collaboration. I am keen on new challenges in the men's or women's game. Wishing Bianca and her team great success going forward," Groeneveld's tweet read.

How has Bianca Andreescu fared this season?

Bianca Andreescu in action against Jessica Pegula at the Guadalajara Open

Bianca Andreescu has won 19 out of 31 matches so far this season. The Canadian returned to action during the clay-court season after taking a six-month break from tennis.

While the 22-year-old hasn't returned to her previous form, she has produced some promising performances. She reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open with wins over Emma Raducanu, Petra Martic and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. However, she lost 7-6(2), 6-0 to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Andreescu's best performance of the season came during the grass-court season, as she reached the final of the Bad Homburg Open. The Canadian beat Martina Trevisan, Katie Swan and top seed Daria Kasatkina to reach the semifinals of the WTA 250 event.

She set up a final clash against Caroline Garcia after Simona Halep withdrew from their last four fixture. Andreescu won the opening set of the title clash but the Frenchwoman bounced back to defeat her 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

The 22-year-old's best Grand Slam performance this season came at the US Open, where she reached the third round with wins over Harmony Tan and Beatriz Haddad Maia. Here, she lost 6-3, 6-2 to eventual semifinalist Caroline Garcia.

Andreescu then reached the second round of the San Diego Open before losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Coco Gauff. Her next tournament was the Guadalajara Open and she started with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jil Teichmann. She then beat Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the Round of 16, where she lost 6-4, 6-4 to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

