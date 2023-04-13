Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu recently provided an update on her recovery following the injury she suffered at the 2023 Miami Open.

At the Miami Open, Andreescu faced off against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round. In the second set of the match, Andreescu was leading 2-0 when she rolled her ankle and crumpled to the ground in agony. She was unable to stand and had to be escorted off the court in a wheelchair.

Bianca Andreescu has since made significant progress in her recovery, despite the severity of her injury. On Wednesday, April 12, she took to social media to share a video of herself running on a treadmill.

"Making strides," Andreescu captioned her Instagram story.

Andreescu disclosed that she had torn two ligaments in her left ankle. She described the experience as the most excruciating pain she had ever felt. Although the 22-year-old did not provide a specific timeline for her return to the tour, she expressed her intention to take things one day at a time. She remains optimistic that with the right rehabilitation and preparation, she will be back in action soon.

"Results show that I have torn 2 ligaments in my left ankle. It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's say it could've been much worse!! I'm going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab and preparation, I'll be back on court soon. Rehab process has already started and will continue to give updates. Love you all," Bianca Andreescu tweeted.

Bianca Andreescu received well wishes for a speedy recovery from tennis fraternity

Bianca Andreescu has received an outpouring of support from the tennis community as she recovers from her recent injury.

"This is so unfortunate. Bianca really getting her game back and playing so well…wishing her a speedy recovery!" Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

Former World No. 1, Chris Evert, expressed her hopes for Andreescu's speedy recovery. Evert also acknowledged the unfortunate timing of the injury, which occurred just as the Canadian was regaining her momentum on the court.

In addition to Evert, Paul Annacone, Roger Federer's former coach, also extended his well wishes to Andreescu.

"Just heartbreaking. We've seen the level of play that she has shown us in the past, what a great player," Paul Annacone said. "We send her great thoughts and hope that it's a quick recovery. We want her back on the courts, we want her happy and healthy, and, it's just a tough thing to see."

