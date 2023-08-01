Bianca Andreescu faced a turbulent time at the Citi Open, where her defeat to Marta Kostyuk was marred by an unsavory incident involving a fan.

On Monday, July 31, Andreescu took on Kostyuk in the first round at the WTA 500 event in Washington. The Canadian saw three match points saved as Kostyuk came from a set down to win 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in two hours and 43 minutes.

The talking point from the match, however, was a fan who constantly cheered when she missed a serve. He also began shouting 'out' whenever Andreescu missed several serves.

In the third set of the match, Andreescu was serving at 2-2, 0-15, when she hit a double fault. Subsequently, another 'out' call was heard from the stands. The former World No. 4 was so riled up that she turned towards him with her hands outstretched and shouted at him to shut up.

Later, she refused to play and demanded the fan be removed from the stadium, which was duly done by the stadium security.

After the match, the World No. 44 took to social media to make a seemingly sarcastic post about the incident.

"What a wonderful sport," she tweeted.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ what a wonderful sport :-)

"Honestly, I didn't believe I could win" - Marta Kostyuk on her Citi Open defeat of Bianca Andreescu

Marta Kostyuk in action at the 2023 Citi Open.

When she looks back at the match and the result, Bianca Andreescu will rue the missed opportunities as she was on top for most of the contest. She hit 31 winners to Marta Kostyuk's 25 and made 38 unforced errors to the Ukrainian's 37. She had 14 break points but converted just five of them. Incidentally, three of her break points were match points.

Speaking after the match, Kostyuk admitted that she did not believe she could dig herself out of trouble and win the match.

"I lost my chances at 4-all, there were some painful mistakes. Honestly, I didn't believe I could win this one but I was just trying to play every point and stay in the match and fight not give up," she admitted. (via WTA)

With the win against the 2019 US Open champion, Kostyuk avenged her loss to Andreescu in the quarterfinals of Hua Hin earlier in the season and leveled their head-to-head to 1-1.

Kostyuk will next face second seed Caroline Garcia in the second round of the Citi Open.