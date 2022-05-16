Big 3 extend Masters 1000 winning streak on clay to 19 years after Novak Djokovic's Rome triumph

Novak Djokovic extended the Big 3's streak of winning a Masters 1000 title to 19 years after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rome final on Sunday.

In his 12th title match at the Foro Italico, the World No. 1 started like a house on fire. Djokovic broke Tsitsipas thrice en route to taking the opener in just 30 minutes. That marked the first time the Greek was bagelled on clay as Djokovic registered his third 6-0 set in a Masters 1000 final.

Tsitsipas showed more resistance in the second and even led 5-2 but Djokovic recouped the break to force a tie-break. The World No. 5 recovered from 5-2 down to get within two points of forcing a decider. However, Djokovic shut shop, winning the next two points to win his first title of the year, sixth in Rome and a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown.

Djokovic's latest Foro Italico triumph meant that the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have now won at least one Masters 1000 title on clay for 19 consecutive years.

Djokovic is now two clear of Nadal and 10 of Federer on the all-time Masters 1000 leaderboard.

How have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fared in Masters 1000 tournaments on clay?

Roger Federer (28), Rafael Nadal (36) and Novak Djokovic (38) have won a staggering 102 Masters 1000 titles between them. This includes 41 titles on clay - Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Hamburg (no longer a Masters 1000 tournament).

Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles in Monte Carlo, 10 in Rome, four in Madrid (clay) and one in Hamburg. Novak Djokovic has bagged two Monte Carlo, six Rome and three Madrid titles. Federer has won three titles in Hamburg and one in Madrid.

The Big 3's streak of winning Masters 1000 titles on clay started in 2004 when Federer triumphed for the first time in Hamburg. The Swiss has fallen short in four Monte Carlo as well as four Rome finals.

During this period, the Big 3 have swept the Masters 1000 clay titles in a season on six occasions. In 2005 and 2007, Nadal won Monte Carlo and Rome, while Federer triumphed in Hamburg. In 2008, Nadal won Monte Carlo and Hamburg, while Djokovic was victorious in Rome.

In 2010, Nadal swept all three Masters 1000 clay titles - Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

A year later, the Spaniard won in Monte Carlo, while Djokovic triumphed in Madrid and Rome. In 2012, Federer won in Madrid, while Nadal triumphed in Monte Carlo and Rome. In 2013, Nadal won Madrid and Rome, while Djokovic won Monte Carlo.

