"Big Foe, you didn’t let anyone down, in fact, just the opposite" - Chris Evert, James Blake and other tennis players heap praise on Frances Tiafoe after US Open exit

Chris Evert was among the tennis players who lavished praise on Frances Tiafoe following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday night.

The 24-year-old's fairytale run at Flushing Meadows came to an end after he lost 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 to the young Spaniard.

Tiafoe produced a spirited performance and gave Alcaraz a run for his money. The American was quite emotional in his on-court interview with Patrick McEnroe and said that he would come back and win the US Open some day.

"I came here, I wanted to win the US Open and I feel like I have let everyone down. Carlos is a hell of a player, and a hell of a guy. I’ll come back one day and I’ll win this thing. I’m sorry guys," Frances Tiafoe said.

ESPN @espn #USOpen Frances Tiafoe gets a standing ovation after congratulating Carlos Alcaraz on the win Frances Tiafoe gets a standing ovation after congratulating Carlos Alcaraz on the win 👏 #USOpen https://t.co/WhdXs2q3YM

A few tennis players, past and present, hailed Frances Tiafoe, with Chris Evert touting him for US Open success in the future.

"You made us PROUD, @FTiafoe and you WILL win the @usopen one day," the former World No. 1 tweeted.

Former World No. 4 James Blake said that Tiafoe lifted many with his performance.

"Big Foe @FTiafoe you didn’t let anyone down," he tweeted. "In fact, just the opposite. You lifted so many with your play and your heart. Many more chances."

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens also touted Tiafoe for further success and hailed the latter's heart and fighting spirit.

"There will be more. Your heart and fighting spirit is unmatched. It’s not if, it’s when @FTiafoe!!!!," the 29-year-old tweeted.

Doubles legend Rennae Stubbs said that men's tennis will be fine if the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, and Jannik Sinner play for another 15 years.

"Alcaraz, Sinner, Tiafoe, Ruud playing for 15 more years! Yes please…. Mens tennis is going to be fine," the Aussie tweeted.

Frances Tiafoe will enter the top 20 of the ATP rankings

Frances Tiafoe will be in the top 20 of the ATP rankings next week

Tiafoe's run to the US Open semifinals has ensured him a place in the top 20 of the ATP rankings next week. He will climb seven places from 26th to 19th when the rankings are released next week.

Tiafoe became the first African-American male semifinalist at the US Open since the great Arthur Ashe 50 years ago, beating the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman in the process.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Casper Ruud in the US Open final on Sunday with the No. 1 ranking at stake as well.

