"Big mistake on my part" - Stefanos Tsitsipas gets emotional revealing how he apologized to father Apostolos after sacking ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic

Stefanos Tsitsipas emotionally confirmed that his father, Apostolos, will re-enter his coaching team after receiving an apology from the Greek, a year after the coach-mentee parted over a squabble at the 2024 Montreal Open. Tsitsipas was training under Goran Ivansevic for two months, but the latter made headlines for criticising the player after his first-round Wimbledon loss.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was struggling with his form until facing a shock opening-round exit in the 2024 National Bank Open, losing to Kei Nishikori. The loss led to an argument with his father and coach, Apostolos, resulting in a professional split. Tsitsipas revealed that his father failed to address his forehand problems despite being asked to do so continuously.

Tsitsipas welcomed 22-time ATP-Tour-level singles titlist Ivansevic as his coach in May 2025, but the latter's controversial remarks about his mentee garnered criticisms from the tennis world. As per recent news, the Greek announced that he would reunite with his father professionally, after apologizing to him. He also talked about a new line of communication that would prevent any further misunderstandings.

"We discussed it, from my side I had to apologize because it was a big mistake on my part. We have found a new line of communication and a way to talk to each other, so that such things don't happen again and such tensions don't arise again. I love my father with all my heart and what he has done in recent years is truly exciting. He has helped me in my difficult moments, in my most successful and good moments, my family has always been there. I don't want to be separated from them. Tensions may arise again, in the sense that I may feel burdened again, but the relationship I have with my father I will not find anywhere else." (via Tennis.gr)

Tsitsipas is not ranked No. 29, but he peaked at No. 3 in 2021, becoming the highest-ranked tennis player, tied with Maria Sakkari.

Stefanos Tsitsipas gave an update about his back condition after the Hopman Cup stint

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who exited Wimbledon due to a back injury, recently confirmed that he has been keeping well. He was in contention for the Hopman Cup title days ago, reaching the Round Robin with his partner, Despina Papamichail, but giving up the title to the Canadian duo, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu.

In conversation with Tennis.gr, he confirmed that his waist is better, giving him hope to reach where he deserves.

"I feel better. I believe that if I continue at this pace and continue with my workouts - because they are very important and keep me in shape, I put in 3-4 hours of work on a daily basis to get back in shape. If I continue this and do it with the right mindset on a daily basis, I believe I will get back to where I deserve to be."

Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlines at Wimbledon for separating from his ex-girlfriend, Paula Badosa, who also lost to Katie Boulter in the first round.

