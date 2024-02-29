Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci harked back on Venus Williams' old words about wanting to play against her sister someday at the US Open final.

Venus and Serena Williams are considered two of the best tennis players from the last two decades. They were ranked World No. 1 for a combined 327 weeks on the WTA tour. The Williams sisters chased their goals with sheer determination, driving them from humble beginnings to ultimate tennis glory.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, February 28, Rick Macci recalled Venus' words to emphasize the Williams family's "powerful mindset." He maintained that a positive mentality was like "breakfast, lunch, and dinner" for the family.

"When your Big sister is telling you Every Day you can do it and we Will someday play each other in the U.S. OPEN FINALS that Powerful Positive Mindset was like Breakfast Lunch and Dinner for the WILLIAMS FAMILY," Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Venus Williams' dream to play against her sister at the US Open materialized in 2001. They met in the final, with Venus emerging victorious, 6-2, 6-4 to claim her fourth career Grand Slam title. Serena sought revenge the following year, beating her sister 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

The Williams sisters played each other on four other occasions at the US Open, with Serena winning three of them. The sisters maintained a close relationship off the court while ensuring intense rivalry on it. Out of their 31 meetings on the tour, Serena Williams emerged victorious in 19.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci recalls Richard's dream of seeing his daughters become No. 1 on the tour

Serena Williams (R) with her father Richard at the 2011 AEGON International

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently recalled Richard Williams' dream of witnessing his daughters become the top women's tennis players.

In his recent tweet, Macci showered praise on Richard's commitment towards his dream, with "every single conversation" once being about steering the Williams sisters to the No. 1 in women's singles.

"The Number One thing I loved about the Man on a Mission my best friend (at times) Richard Williams was Every Single Conversation Every Single Day was about being Number One in Singles. @serenawilliams @veunuseswilliams," Macci wrote in his tweet.

Macci trained the Williams sisters from 1991 to 1995, following which Richard completely took over coaching duties. Apart from Serena and Venus Williams, Macci has also coached top players including Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, and Sofia Kenin.

