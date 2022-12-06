First gay couple on the ATP tour? French tennis player Fabien Reboul posts picture suggesting he is dating fellow player Maxence Broville

Earlier this year, a major issue came to light when a survey by the ATP revealed the existence of widespread homophobic sentiment on the men's tennis circuit. While the ATP vowed to work on the problem and promote LGBTQ+ inclusion through various programs, French tennis player Fabien Reboul now seems to have openly come out as gay.

Reboul took to social media on Monday to post a picture where he was seen sharing a kiss with fellow French ATP player Maxence Broville and shared a lovely message regarding their relationship. Both players have not yet confirmed their relationship, but Reboul supposedly coming out as gay promises to be a step in the right direction when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation on the men's tour.

If confirmed, Reboul and Broville would be the first gay couple on the ATP tour.

"I did not fall in love with you, your love pushed me to it," Reboul captioned his Instagram post with Broville.

27-year-old Reboul is an active doubles player on the ATP tour and is currently ranked No. 54 in the doubles rankings. Reboul played at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open this year. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Broville actively plays on the ITF tour and is currently ranked No. 945 in the ATP singles rankings.

Back in July, a survey conducted on the men's tennis tour revealed that 75% of participants had confirmed that they had heard homophobic slurs being used on tour. The ATP then announced that they were initiating a multiyear educational partnership with You Can Play to increase awareness and promote the inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community on tour.

"The ATP’s survey and interview data also indicated a strong fear of rejection, isolation from others on tour, and loneliness as being likely barriers to LGBTQ+ players publicly disclosing their sexuality to others," read a statement from the ATP.

When Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka lauded Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina for coming out as gay

While there is still a way to go for LGBTQ+ inclusion in men's tennis, the WTA circuit has been far more progressive over the years. The likes of Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, and most recently Daria Kasatkina are among many female players who have openly come out as gay over the years, despite facing many challenges along the way.

Earlier this year, Kasatkina revealed she was in a relationship with Russian Olympic athlete Natalie Zabiiako. Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff stressed the importance of Kasatkina's revelation, lauding her for coming out.

"I think in all of that it's really incredible that she's coming out and she's standing for what she believes in. I'm always in support of that," Osaka said, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, Gauff also highlighted how the women's tennis tour is a lot more inclusive.

"I think in tennis, at least with the girls around, we're all very supportive of each other no matter the background or identity. I don't think there's any judgment when it comes to that," Gauff stated.

