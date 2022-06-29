"Biggest fan! Proud beyond, Eternal Champ, No words" - Venus Williams after Serena Williams' first-round loss at Wimbledon

It has been a month of surprises for tennis fans from Serena and Venus Williams. When the All England Lawn Tennis Club released the entry list of players for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships earlier in June, neither of them were on it.

However, on June 14, Serena Williams surprised everyone by announcing her entry into the main draw of the grasscourt Major as a wildcard. Fans were delighted and excited to see the American legend in action once again.

In the build-up to the tournament, Williams even partnered with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and played at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. They won their first two matches and reached the semifinals, but a knee injury to Jabuer forced them to pull out of the event.

The 40-year-old, who was looking to win her eighth Wimbledon and 24th Grand Slam title, fought for three hours and 10 minutes but ultimately lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) to World No. 115 Harmony Tan. Williams had been out of action for 52 weeks, with her last appearance coming at Wimbledon in 2021. After injuring her leg, Williams retired mid-match in the opening round last year and didn't play until yesterday (Tuesday, June 28).

As she left Centre Court after the loss, the crowd showed their appreciation for the American with the loudest of cheers possible. Although Williams didn't win, she enjoyed the match just as much as the fans. Sharing her thoughts on social media, Williams termed the match "insane and intense."

"That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up," Williams wrote.

Five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams, who was there at the venue to support her sister, was quick to react to Serena's post. Calling herself the "biggest fan," Venus dubbed her sister the "eternal champ."

"Biggest fan! Proud beyond. Eternal champ. No words," Venus wrote.

Venus Williams put up a story to show admiration for Serena Williams.

The Williams sisters have together won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

Venus Williams to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Williams to team up with Jamie Murray for mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Another surprise is on the way for fans as Venus Williams has requested the All England Lawn Tennis Club for a wildcard entry into the mixed doubles category. The 42-year-old will team up with Andy Murray's younger brother and doubles specialist, Jamie Murray.

judy murray @JudyMurray Venus Williams set for Wimbledon mixed doubles pairing with Jamie Murray | Venus Williams | The Guardian theguardian.com/sport/2022/jun… Venus Williams set for Wimbledon mixed doubles pairing with Jamie Murray | Venus Williams | The Guardian theguardian.com/sport/2022/jun…

Murray is a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion. He won his first title with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and another alongside Martina Hingis in 2017. Apart from this, he has also lifted three US Open titles in the mixed doubles category.

