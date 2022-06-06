Biggest gains in ATP rankings following the 2022 French Open ft. Rafael Nadal, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud & others

While the top three positions in the ATP rankings were shuffled after the conclusion of the 2022 French Open, players ranked outside the top-5 saw many players make significant gains.

Daniil Medvedev returned to the top spot after his short stint at the summit of the rankings in March, while Alexander Zverev was crowned the new World No. 2. This marks the first time no member of the Big 3 has been in the top-2 since 2003.

Rafael Nadal, who capped an astonishing forntight with a record-extending 14th title at the clay Major, replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas as the World No. 4.

Casper Ruud, who also announced his arrival on the big stage with a maiden Grand Slam finals appearance at the French Open, climbed two spots to reach a career-high ranking of No. 6.

The two players that Ruud beat en route to the final — Marin Cilic in the semifinals and Holger Rune in the quarters — also witnessed a jump in the updated ATP world rankings.

While Cilic moved up six places from No. 23 to No. 17, Rune jumped up by 12 places to be placed at No. 28. The latter, who is also a junior French Open champion, is now sitting at a career-high ranking.

David Goffin and Filip Krajinovic also made big jumps up the rankings, climbing up seven and eight places to be ranked inside the top 50 at No. 41 and No. 47 respectively. Mackenzie McDonald, meanwhile, edged closer to his top 50 debut by climbing eight spots to be ranked No. 51.

Next Gen stars Lorenzo Mussetti (+9 to to No. 57 from No. 66), Brandon Nakashima (+11 to to No. 64 from No. 75) and Hugo Gaston (+8 to to No. 66 from No. 74) were among the other big movers in the ATP rankings. The distinction of making the biggest leap in the top 100, however, lies with Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who leapfrogged 33 places to reach a career-high on No. 97.

Stefanos Tsitispas, Carlos Alcaraz & Andrey Rublev drop one spot each in the ATP rankings

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open.

Failing to defend ranking points from his finals appearance, Tsitsipas dropped one spot in the ATP rankings to No. 5. He suffered a fourth-round exit at this year's tournament, losing to Holger Rune in four sets.

Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev, both of whom lost in the quarterfinals of the French Open, also dropped a place each. Alcaraz, who was sitting at a career-high of No. 6 at the beginning of the tournament, dropped to No. 7. Rublev, meanwhile, slipped to No. 8 in the ATP rankings.

