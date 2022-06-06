Biggest gains in WTA rankings following the 2022 French Open ft. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & others

Iga Swiatek's sensational triumph at the 2022 French Open saw the youngster solidify her place atop the WTA world rankings. The list, however, has witnessed quite the shake-up following the conclusion of the claycourt Major.

Tournament success stories Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both reached new career-highs. Pegula, who was sitting just outside the top 10 before the start of the tournament, climbed three spots and is now at No. 8 as the top-ranked American — one spot ahead of compatriot Danielle Collins.

Gauff, meanwhile, leapfrogged 10 spots to go up to No. 13. The American teenager impressed the tennis fraternity by reaching a maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. While she could only manage to win only four games in the final against Swiatek, the youngster had plenty of positives to take away from the tournament.

Former World no. 10 Daria Kasatkina, who reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open this year, also inched closer to a top 10 return. The 25-year-old climbed eight spots to be placed at No. 12, one spot above Gauff.

Martina Trevisan reached the semifinals at the 2022 French Open.

Maerina Treivisan was the biggest winner in terms rankings, with the Italian climbing 32 places coutersy her semifinal run at the French Open. She is now ranked at a career-high of No. 27.

Leylah Fernandez (+3 to No. 15 from No. 18), who lost to Trevisan in the quarterfinals, and Camila Giorgi (+3 to No. 26 from No. 30) also improved on/matched their previous best rankings.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (+11 to No. 36 from No. 47), Alize Cornet (+8 to No. 33 from No. 41), Kaia Kanepi (+8 to No. 38 from No. 46), Irina-Camelia Begu (+19 to No. 44 from No. 63), Sloane Stephens (+20 to No. 47 from No. 64) and Qinwen Zheng (+20 to No. 54 from No. 74) were the other big movers.

Despite early French Open exits, Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur reach career high WTA rankings

Ons Jabeur has reached a career high of No. 4.

Despite making early exits at Roland Garros, Anett Konatveit and Ons Jabauer have also climbed to the career-high world rankings. This is because Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari failed to defend their points from last year.

Kontaveit now finds herself ranked as the No. 2 (up from No. 5 before the tournament) player in the world behind Swiatek, while Jabeur also climbed two spots to be placed at No. 4.

