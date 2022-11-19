"Biggest sore loser and most unlikable player" - Tennis fans slam Stefanos Tsitsipas for 'throwing shade' at Andrey Rublev's game after ATP Finals loss

Stefanos Tsitsipas called Andrey Rublev a player with "few tools" after their winner-takes-all battle at the 2022 ATP Finals on Friday. Rublev beat Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to proceed to the semifinals, knocking out the Greek player in the process, as the Russian player made it out of the Red Group along with Novak Djokovic.

After the match, Tsitsipas spoke about how he was the better player against Rublev but did not take his chances. He then said that he believes Rublev took advantage of the limited tools at his disposal, much to the dissent of tennis fans.

World No. 3 Tsitsipas reflected on the match during his press conference after Friday night's loss in Turin.

"I felt like the better player. I felt like I could do more with the ball today. I felt like I could just be much more creative...He prevailed with the few tools that he has, he was able to really take advantage of them and win today," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

This was Rublev's 5th win in 11 tour-level matches against Tsitsipas, and he also defeated the Greek star at the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals last season. Rublev also beat Tsitsipas at the 2019 US Open.

Fans reacted to Tsitsipas' comments, criticizing him for not being gracious in defeat and belittling his opponent's game.

"Biggest sore loser and most unlikable player on tour, proved it once again," one fan expressed on social media.

"why didn't you put your million tools on the court today then🤨pathetic loser"

"It's quite amusing to me how conceited he is, and this is not the first time he has been this condescending. He called Medvedev "boring and one-dimensional." Well if you really are so much better, you shouldn't be losing to these players let alone doing so 5+ times lol," another fan wrote.

"It's quite amusing to me how conceited he is, and this is not the first time he has been this condescending. He called Medvedev "boring and one-dimensional". Well if you really are so much better, you shouldn't be losing to these players let alone doing so 5+ times lol"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Stefanos Tsitsipas' comments after the loss to Andrey Rublev:

"also talking shit about a player who's liked and respected by everyone on tour is another level of pettiness"

Doris @Dorli_Wi @TennisChannel obviously he didn’t need more to defeat you @TennisChannel obviously he didn’t need more to defeat you

"the thing that bothers me the most about this (besides the insane arrogance) is that andrey has always been so nice to stef despite stef being on bad terms with most of his friends. so to make a dig at him is just mean"

"A bit more consistent with my returns" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on the aspect of his game he would like to improve

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that improving his 'return game' is a priority for him during the pre-season ahead of the 2023 season. He is aiming for more consistency in that regard as he believes he can "do more damage" by getting better at his overall return game.

"My goal for the pre-season is going to be perhaps a bit more consistent with my returns, because I think if I'm able to improve on that aspect of my game, I can do more damage," Tsitsipas said in his post-match press-conference, as his season has now officially concluded.

At the ATP Finals, the 25-year-old missed out on a chance to end the season as the world no. 1, as he had to win the tournament undefeated to achieve the feat. He is currently in pole position to finish the year inside the top 3, but Casper Ruud, who is in the semifinals of the year-end championship, is a contender for the top 3 spots.

