Stefanos Tsitsipas' ATP Finals campaign came to a disappointing end on Tuesday as the Greek withdrew from his second group-stage clash against Holger Rune with an injury.

With Rune leading 2-1 in the first set, Tsitsipas called for the physio to have a quick assessment, following which he decided to end the match prematurely. It is pertinent to note that the 25-year-old had assured fans that he was physically fit just prior to the encounter.

"I'm absolutely fine and I'm ready to play this tournament. Turin is one of the most important events of the year for me. I'm healthy. I'm ready to compete," Tsitsipas said after his opening round loss against Jannik Sinner.

Had Tsitsipas announced his withdrawal prior to the match, first alternate Hubert Hurkacz would have taken his place in Turin against Rune. With two matches in hand, the Pole would have had a shot at making the knockouts. However, with only one match to go now, he will be effectively playing a dead rubber on Thursday against Novak Djokovic.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were not happy with the timing of Stefanos Tsitsipas' retirement, suggesting that he should have chosen not to play if he knew he was injured. Some even believed that the ATP should chastise the Greek for his actions, saying that the "biggest" tournament of the year has been ruined thanks to him.

"Tsitsipas is embarrassing and deserves all the booes he gets. He knew he couldn't play but he chose to waste everyone's time and money. This is not good and ATP should punish him," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"That is not an excuse for Tsitsipas. Hurkacz was there ready to take his place vs. Rune. Instead, he preferred to soothe his ego, give Rune the easiest win of his career, and rob fans in Turin of a competitive match," another weighed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

My apologies to all the fans and the crowd that came to support me today and watch the match. I'm really gutted that I wasn't able to finish the match. It's a shame also not to give that spot to someone else to at least try and do something with it.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "I felt terrible on the court"

Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas addressed the media afterwards, stating that he only retired because he felt "terrible" on the court despite doing all that was possible to get fully fit for the match. He also confirmed that it was a back injury, and that he had to go for further tests to check the extent of it.

The Greek, turning emotional, added that it "killed him" not being able to finish the tournament on his own terms, lamenting how he had looked forward to participating at the ATP Finals all season.

"My doctors and the countless visits that I had in last few days suggested that I play, gave me the green light to go and try it for myself, so... Unfortunately, I felt terrible on the court. I did what I could do in the best possible way to be ready and fit for this match, but it didn't work out for me," Stefanos Tsitsipas said at his press conference.

"I hate retiring from matches. I'm not the kind of person that likes leaving mid match. It kills me not to be able to finish this tournament, the one that I've prepped for for so long, made sure that I'm completely fit to perform at my best and show my capacities as a player," he added.