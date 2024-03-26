Lorenzo Musetti entered the fourth round of the Miami Open 2024 by defeating 16th seed Ben Shelton on Monday, March 25.

This was Musetti's second win over Shelton in as many meetings. He secured the opening set with a solitary break of the American's serve in the fifth game roughly 40 minutes after the match began.

The following set, however, witnessed more action as the two players exchanged one break each and induced a tiebreaker. Musetti eventually edged Shelton out with two mini-breaks against the latter's one in the tiebreaker to close the match at 6-4, 7-6(5) in his favor.

Musetti credited his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri for her unconditional support, especially after giving birth to their son Ludovico on Friday, March 15. Also, he termed the birth of Ludovico his biggest victory to date.

"That was my biggest victory, nothing compares against the birth of [son] Ludovico. I just want to say thanks to my girlfriend Veronica who helped me in the process of coming here and doing my job at the best, in the most professional way that I could," Lorenzo Musetti said during his on-court interview after downing Shelton.

The Italian suggested that he planned on sending virtual hugs to Confalonieri and Ludovico.

"I'm really happy for myself and for them and I really want to call them and have some hugs from the distance," the Italian added.

Musetti and Confalonieri have been seeing each other since 2022.

Lorenzo Musetti to face Carlos Alcaraz in Miami Open 4R

Lorenzo Musetti (L) and Carlos Alcaraz

Lorenzo Musetti has his task cut for Tuesday, March 26, as he is scheduled to take on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of the Miami Open 2024. Alcaraz is no new challenge for Musetti. He has faced the Spaniard on the ATP Tour thrice thus far and finds himself trailing 1-2 in their head-to-head account.

The Italian bettered Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 the first time they met on the court to win the Hamburg European Open in 2022. Since then, however, Alcaraz has not allowed Musetti to win any further.

The Spaniard first trounced him 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open in 2023 and then defeated him 6-2, 6-2 a few months later in the same stage at the China Open.

Interestingly, Lorenzo Musetti has yet to drop a set at Miami Gardens this year as he overcame Roman Safiullin 7-5, 6-1 in the second round after getting a bye in the first. Likewise, Carlos Alcaraz's previous victories in Miami against Roberto Carballes Baena and Gael Monfils have come in straight sets.